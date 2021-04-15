Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
NHS staff offered free massages as thank you for pandemic efforts

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:19 AM April 15, 2021   
Amoré Salon's director and massage therapist Laurence René is offering free massages for NHS staff in April and May

Amoré Salon's director and massage therapist Laurence René is offering free massages for NHS staff in April and May - Credit: Amoré Salon

A Hitchin salon is offering free massages to hard-working NHS staff to thank them for their efforts throughout the COVID pandemic.

Amoré Salon on Bancroft announced ahead of their April 12 reopening that they would offer NHS staff a 30-minute massage completely free of charge, with bookings currently being made for April and May.

Since launching the initiative, salon director and massage therapist Laurence René told the Comet that "the phone hasn't stopped ringing!"

He added: "This is something I wanted to do in January to celebrate and thank those frontline NHS workers who have had one of the hardest years in our history but, of course, lockdown continued.

"As we reopen, I think these fantastic heroes are in even greater need of a massage and some relaxation."

The salon usually runs charity initiatives throughout the year, but found that the pandemic had limited their fundraising efforts.

"I was wondering what we could give back and I thought the best way would be through our hands for some much needed R&R," Laurence continued.

"Obviously we are well accustomed to the new way of working now, and the response to our safety for both our clients and staff was celebrated. We plan to continue our high hygiene and safety standards and measures for the safest possible experience at Amoré."

The salon is currently taking telephone bookings for the initiative on 01462 450 573, with NHS workers asked to leave their name and number and quote 'NHS massage'. To redeem the offer, staff will need to bring their NHS ID card to their appointment.

