Salon gives more than 100 free massages to NHS staff

Published: 5:00 PM May 10, 2021

Amoré Salon's director and massage therapist Laurence Renney is offering free massages for NHS staff until the end of May - Credit: Amoré Salon

A Hitchin salon has offered more than 100 free massages to hard-working NHS staff to thank them for their front-line service throughout the COVID pandemic.

Back in April, Amoré Salon on Bancroft announced that they would offer NHS staff a 30-minute massage completely free of charge, and are taking bookings until the end of May.

"It's been exhausting but so rewarding," salon director and massage therapist Laurence Renney told the Comet. "The response has been phenomenal and the reviews coming in have made it so worthwhile."

Amoré is hoping to offer more massages to healthcare staff before the end of the month, with bookings being taken by phone on 01462 450 573.

NHS workers are asked to leave their name and number and quote 'NHS massage' to redeem their offer, and will need to bring their NHS ID card to their appointment.