Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Schools urged to sign up for Restart a Heart to help save lives

PUBLISHED: 12:01 14 July 2019

Ambulance service volunteer Gary Sanderson teaches Marriotts School head Bethany Honnor during last year's Restart a Heart event. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ambulance service volunteer Gary Sanderson teaches Marriotts School head Bethany Honnor during last year's Restart a Heart event. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Archant

There are just a few days left to sign up to Restart a Heart - an event which could one day save someone's life.

Open to secondary schools, staff and volunteers from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust will teach students CPR and how to use a defibrillator on October 16.

You may also want to watch:

About 30,000 people go into cardiac arrest outside of hospital in the UK every year. The chances of surviving drop 10 per cent a minute if CPR is not started, and survival rates in the UK are less than one in 10 people.

Andrew Barlow, EEAST's community response manager, said: "We want to visit as many schools as possible so we can teach this life-saving skill to as many people as we can.

"Fill out the application form and help equip the next generation of lifesavers with the vital CPR skills and give them the confidence to help should the need arise."

Schools wanting to take part need to sign up at eastamb.nhs.uk - search for 'Restart a Heart' - by July 24.

Most Read

Teacher at Hitchin Girls’ School tragically dies

Hitchin Girls' School

Man stabbed in thigh in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the thigh near Stevenage's Bedwell shops

Will the real Banksy please stand up?

Banksy posing with her Dad. Picture: Gem Gavaghan

Stevenage businessman found guilty of beating his wife

Tawhid Juneja in the Primary Care People call room. Picture: Danny Loo

Baldock and Stevenage fire crews put out blaze at Harry Potter studios

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

Most Read

Teacher at Hitchin Girls’ School tragically dies

Hitchin Girls' School

Man stabbed in thigh in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the thigh near Stevenage's Bedwell shops

Will the real Banksy please stand up?

Banksy posing with her Dad. Picture: Gem Gavaghan

Stevenage businessman found guilty of beating his wife

Tawhid Juneja in the Primary Care People call room. Picture: Danny Loo

Baldock and Stevenage fire crews put out blaze at Harry Potter studios

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

Latest from the The Comet

Schools urged to sign up for Restart a Heart to help save lives

Ambulance service volunteer Gary Sanderson teaches Marriotts School head Bethany Honnor during last year's Restart a Heart event. Picture: DANNY LOO

Only preschool in England to gain National Autistic Society Accreditation Award is in Stevenage

TRACKS Autism's principal Jane Wagstaff-Smith (holding certificate), with the charity's president Jane Pitman, president of NAS Jane Asher, and TRACKS staff. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans City 0-0 Stevenage: Offside flag frustrates Boro in pre-season draw

Tom Bender of St Albans blocks a Danny Newton of Stevenage shot on the line during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Stevenage Labour passes motion to decriminalise sex work

Stevenage Labour passed a motion earlier this week to decriminalise sex work. Picture: Gordon Roland Peden

Fairfield and Langford friends take on charity challenges for children’s cancer cause

Hannah Brown (right) and her friend, Emily Hetherington. Picture: Courtesy of Hannah Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists