Schools urged to sign up for Restart a Heart to help save lives

Ambulance service volunteer Gary Sanderson teaches Marriotts School head Bethany Honnor during last year's Restart a Heart event. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

There are just a few days left to sign up to Restart a Heart - an event which could one day save someone's life.

Open to secondary schools, staff and volunteers from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust will teach students CPR and how to use a defibrillator on October 16.

About 30,000 people go into cardiac arrest outside of hospital in the UK every year. The chances of surviving drop 10 per cent a minute if CPR is not started, and survival rates in the UK are less than one in 10 people.

Andrew Barlow, EEAST's community response manager, said: "We want to visit as many schools as possible so we can teach this life-saving skill to as many people as we can.

"Fill out the application form and help equip the next generation of lifesavers with the vital CPR skills and give them the confidence to help should the need arise."

Schools wanting to take part need to sign up at eastamb.nhs.uk - search for 'Restart a Heart' - by July 24.