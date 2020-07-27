Stevenage daughter’s scam warning after mum, 80, falls for phoney ‘Amazon’ call

Annie, 80, was targeted by fraudsters who convinced her to give them her bank details.

A mother and daughter targeted by fraudsters claiming to be from Amazon are keen to warn others not to fall victim to the scam.

Anne Davison, who lives in Stevenage, received a phone call on Saturday morning from a man claiming to be part of Amazon’s security department.

Anne said: “I immediately told the man I knew it was a scam and he hung up.”

The reason Anne knew it was a scam is because her 80-year-old mother, Annie, had been targeted the previous day.

Annie received a call from a man claiming to be from Amazon and saying her bank account had been debited £49.99 for Amazon Prime, in error.

She said: “I was on the phone for 40 minutes, talking to three different people, who all came across very friendly and helpful.

“I had recently started an Amazon Prime trial, so assumed it had something to do with that.

“They were so convincing that I gave them all the information they asked for, including my bank details.

“It was only later that day, when I was telling a friend about the call, that I realised something wasn’t right and got in touch with my bank’s fraud department.” Unfortunately, the Amazon scam is prolific, with many UK victims reporting similar calls.

Anne said: “Luckily my mum acted quickly and no money was taken from her account, but not everyone is so fortunate, and the incident has left her feeling shaken and vulnerable.

“We want to warn others to be vigilant. Scammers today are so sophisticated and convincing that anybody can fall victim.

“Question everything but your instinct. If you’re not sure if a call is genuine, hang up and find the number for the company yourself and call them from a different phone.”

An Amazon spokesman said: “If you receive a suspicious phone call, email or text message claiming to be from Amazon, asking for payment, personal information, or offering a refund you do not expect, please do not share any personal information and disconnect any phone call immediately. Amazon will never ask for remote access to your device, for your personal information, or ask you to make a payment outside of our website - for example, via bank transfer.”

You can report suspicious calls and emails to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or at actionfraud.police.uk