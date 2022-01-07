Letchworth jewellery company teams up with The Shard for new collection

Letchworth-based Alyssa Smith Jewellery teams up with The Shard for a new collection - Credit: Alyssa Smith Jewellery

A Letchworth jewellery maker has said she is "beyond excited" to have teamed up with one of the most iconic London landmarks in her latest collection.

Alyssa Smith Jewellery was born in 2009, when founder Alyssa started out as a sole trader from her bedroom in Baldock.

Alyssa Smith models one of the necklaces in her Top of The Shard collection - Credit: Alyssa Smith

Now, the award-winning jeweller's latest collaboration brings 'The Top of The Shard' collection.

It features miniature jewellery masterpieces, brought to life in precious metals.

Now you can collect the London skyline after you have seen it from great heights from The Shard merchandise shop.

The collection is available at The Shard merchandise shop - Credit: Alyssa Smith Jewellery

Alyssa said: ”As a British jeweller, I was beyond excited to be given the opportunity to create a collection of jewellery for the most iconic landmark in London, The Shard.

"I’ve been to The Shard many times before and it’s one of the greatest things about our capital city. The sights are just breathtaking and the whole experience is just so special."

She added that this new partnership "is a match made in heaven for any fan of the big city", and her imagination ran wild during the early days of planning the designs and concepts.

Letchworth-based Alyssa Smith Jewellery has teamed up with The Shard in its new collection - Credit: Alyssa Smith Jewellery

This collection features many of the sights you can enjoy from the top of The Shard, including a miniature silver double decker bus with spinning wheels, a tiny London cab with opening doors, a ‘With Love from London’ opening envelope, a miniature replica of The Shard itself, the London Skyline and even an urban fox.

"I wanted our London collection to reflect everything I love about the sights of London," Alyssa continued.

"Each piece means so much to me and spent many months in design and development before we signed each special masterpiece off.

"This collection not only needed to symbolise everything we love about London as a world, but I wanted to make sure that attention to detail was the main priority and I am so pleased we have managed to bring this dream to life!"

The element of ‘play’ features heavily in this collection from Alyssa, who believes jewellery should be seen as ‘wearable art’ and tell a story.

In the past, Alyssa has also teamed up with MotoGP presenter Suzi Perry for their Smith & Perry motorsports jewellery collection.

To browse the collection, go to houseofalyssasmith.com.