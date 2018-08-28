Letchworth jewellers flooded with orders after making Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes’ engagement gifts

A Letchworth-based jewellers has featured in a national magazine, after supplying jewellery for pop star Gareth Gates and Coronation Street actor Faye Brookes’ engagement party.

Excited Alyssa Smith supplied jewellery for Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes' engagement party goodie bags, and got an mention in OK! Magazine's exclusive. Picture: Alyssa Smith Jewellery Excited Alyssa Smith supplied jewellery for Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes' engagement party goodie bags, and got an mention in OK! Magazine's exclusive. Picture: Alyssa Smith Jewellery

Alyssa Smith Jewellery has been flooded with orders since a feature in OK! Magazine came out on Monday.

Alyssa, from Baldock, was asked to supply the engagement party gifts, after she created pieces for the Pop Idol star and his daughter last year.

The jewellery maker told the Comet: “We hand-made every single piece of jewellery in a turnaround of just one day for the engagement party, which were beautiful angel feather necklaces in rose gold for goody bags for their guests.

“The jewellery boxes were filled with sparkles and a hand-written note, hand-tied with string inside each box.

Alyssa Smith Jewellery based in Letchworth supplied the jewellery for Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes' engagement party. Picture: Alyssa Smith Alyssa Smith Jewellery based in Letchworth supplied the jewellery for Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes' engagement party. Picture: Alyssa Smith

“We also made a matching rose gold angel feather bracelet for Faye – which we made a smaller size than normal as she has petite wrists. It was finished off with our Alyssa Smith heart at the clasp.

“They call each other ‘my angel’, so the designs were perfect and personal to their story together.

“We’ve been flooded with orders since Tuesday morning for the jewellery – and the mention, plus all the pictures, in OK! Magazine has been worth its weight in gold already!

“It’s funny to think that a business which started 10 years ago on my bedroom floor in Baldock is now being worn, and chosen to be worn, in a national weekly mag.”

Alyssa built up her business straight out of university, and will celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary later this year.

Since starting out she has secured a number of motorsport partnerships, including with organisations like Silverstone, Hesketh Racing and Brands Hatch.

To celebrate, she and the team will be showcasing a new motorsports jewellery partnership at Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

She added: “We’ve got so much planned for our 10th anniversary. We of course have a celebratory piece coming, which will be launched in September on the exact day I started trading.

“Our first year was what got us off the ground and helped me map out the future for the business, but our 10th year is going to be the year where I take all the business risks I was too afraid to take before. I couldn’t be more excited and scared!”