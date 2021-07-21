Hairdressers raise hundreds for hospice

Published: 11:14 AM July 21, 2021

The team at Alta Hairdressing in High Street Hitchin, who put on a charity day in aid of Keech Hospice Care on Sunday (July 18) - Credit: Karyn Haddon

A Hitchin salon has raised £500 and counting for a local hospice close to their hearts.

On Sunday, July 18, the team behind Alta Hairdressers in High Street put together a charity extravaganza, offering a variety of treatments for a donation, which would go directly to Keech Hospice Care.

Ava-Lily, 8, has her hair plaited at Alta Hairdressers charity event in Hitchin on Sunday (July 18) - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Regular clients and passers-by alike enjoyed hair cuts, blow dries, hair treatments, mini reflexology and gel nail treatments by the salon's skilled therapists and hairdressers, who also offered hair braiding and beading, glitter and henna tattoos and face painting for younger clientele.

Alta receptionist Heather Harris, who organised the event, told the Comet how the community came together to support such a special cause.

Phoebe and Olivia, 11, at Alta Hairdressers charity event, in aid of Keech Hospice Care - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"It was so good!" she beamed.

Patrons braved the sweltering heat to attend the event, which raised hundreds for the Luton-based hospice.

"What we've raised for Keech Hospice Care which is brilliant. I organised it so had a little bit of a vision in my head of how it would go, but it all came together.

Evie Shanley, 16, and Eliza Harris, 12, help with the Alta Hairdressers charity event, which raised £500 and counting for Keech Hospice Care - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"We had a lot of existing clients who came, and we're waiting on some extra donations from those who couldn't make it."

Heather added that she lost her parents - who were both cared for by Keech - and said that many who supported their fundraiser had gone through similar experiences.

"People don't realise the cost of that for someone who doesn't die quickly. It really is such an expensive cost for the hospice to fund.

Izzy Atkinson, 16, has her face painted at Alta Hairdressers in Hitchin for their charity event in aid of Keech Hospice Care - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"It's really misunderstood how much it costs to keep the hospice going."

Keech provides both a dedicated children's and adult's day hospice and specialist care for those with life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

"Without the vital support they offer so many families like mine, we would not get through some of the darkest times that illness can bring," Heather added.

"We would like to thank all of our wonderful Alta clients, and friends and family who came out in the hot hot weather to support us on the day."

Alta request that anyone who wishes to contribute to their fundraiser, to donate money directly to Keech Hospice Care.