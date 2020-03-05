5 budget saving bathroom renovations

A backlit mirror adds style and doubles up as a handy night light.

Save your bathroom and your bank account with a mini makeover service

Replacing your taps can update your bathroom and make it feel like new. Picture: Getty Images Replacing your taps can update your bathroom and make it feel like new. Picture: Getty Images

Sales manager, Brad Gillians shares how to breathe life back into your bathroom in under a week.

1. Regrout your bathroom tiles

A new silicone sealant will keep your bathroom looking crisp and well cared for. Picture: Getty Images A new silicone sealant will keep your bathroom looking crisp and well cared for. Picture: Getty Images

Even bathrooms show signs of ageing. Peeling or discoloured grout is not a good look for your clean bathroom. Fresh grouting will prevent mould and make your bathroom look like new.

A fresh coat of paint can utterly transform a room. Picture: Getty Images A fresh coat of paint can utterly transform a room. Picture: Getty Images

"You'll be surprised what a difference replacing your grouting can make. It completely updates your walls without even touching the tiling," Brad said.

Choose from black, white, light grey or jasmine to match the grouting colour to your walls and fixtures.

2. Replace your bath sealant

As the sealant around your bath and shower gets old it starts to brown and peel. You'll need to replace the sealant to prevent mildew and make sure your bathroom is protected.

A new silicone sealant will keep your bathroom looking fresh and well cared for. If you want to play around with design ideas, consider using another colour silicone than white like beige or grey.

"It's a relatively small change but these little renovation nips and tucks will fool your guests into thinking you've had a new bathroom fitted," Brad said.

3. Replace your small bathroom fixtures and fittings

Grimy taps or showerheads can be an eyesore and make your morning routine a regular pain point. They could be the source of your leaking shower, or a stiff tap that makes getting your water to run properly, a challenge.

"Take a look at replacing your small bathroom fittings before assuming your bathtub or shower need repairing or you need to buy a new one." Brad said.

"A new showerhead will keep your hot water flowing and making your evening bath the relaxing experience you want it to be," Brad added.

4. Touch-up your walls with a lick of paint

A fresh coat of paint can utterly transform a room.

"Even a new coat in the same colour will dramatically improve and tidy up your walls," Brad said. "Repainting your ceiling and skirting boards can help lift the look of the whole room."

A member of the Bathroom Builders UK team will prime your walls with a clean, crisp white and create the ideal base for you to add whatever colour, you want over the top and achieve a high-standard, gorgeous finish.

5. Revamp your décor and bathroom accessories

Did anyone ever tell you that 'mirrors make a room look bigger?' Well it's true.

If you've got a tight space, fitting shelving and mirrors to your walls will open your limited floor space.

"Use a bathroom cabinet to add storage. A backlit mirror will add style and double up as a handy night light," Brad said. "We can also install a Bluetooth mirror that allows you to listen to music from your phone or iPod as you get ready."

Buy matching coloured bathroom accessories - towels, soap dispensers, toothbrush holders - to elevate your bathroom's design. Finishing touches like candles and plants will complete the makeover.

How much does bathroom renovation cost?

The mini makeover renovations start from £500. Meet with a member of the team to discuss your project and arrange for a surveyor to come to your home to assess and price the work you need done.

How long does a bathroom remodel take?

If you're happy with your quote, work on your bathroom will begin within the next two months. Once work starts it will be less than a week before your stunning new bathroom is ready.

Where to save on a bathroom remodel?

Use Bathroom Builders UK mini makeover services to make a splash in your bathroom, while saving time and money on a bathroom overhaul that you don't need.

