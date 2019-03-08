Hitchin daughter set for skydive in memory of mum

Alicia's mother Emma died when she was 5 years old. Picture: Courtesy of Alicia Maxwell Archant

A Hitchin teenager is set to take on a skydive in memory of her mother who died from cervical cancer in 2007.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

18-year-old Alicia Maxwell is set to complete a charity skydive in memory of her mum who died of cervical cancer 13 years ago. Picture: Courtesy of Alicia Maxwell 18-year-old Alicia Maxwell is set to complete a charity skydive in memory of her mum who died of cervical cancer 13 years ago. Picture: Courtesy of Alicia Maxwell

Alicia Maxwell was 5 years old when her mum Emma sadly passed away. The now 18-year-old hopes to raise awareness of the disease by fundraising for Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust.

Alicia's skydive at Sibson airfield, Peterborough, takes place on Saturday, which would have been her mother's 40th birthday.

Emma Maxwell passed away from cervical cancer in 2007 aged 27, leaving behind Alicia and her brother who was 10 years old at the time.

The mum of two's cancer was detected in 2000 but sadly it was diagnosed at a late stage and, despite undergoing radiotherapy every day and chemotherapy once a week, it had very quickly spread to her brain.

With money received for her 18th birthday, this year, Alicia signed up to take on this huge feat to raise money for the Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust.

The charity offers support to anyone who is affected by the illness, be they patients, families or loved ones.

You may also want to watch:

It also works to prevent the cancer. Alicia hopes that with the money raised from her big challenge, more families will be prevented from experiencing such a loss.

She said: "The hardest part was that she started to lose her hearing from her treatment. I went to speak to her and she couldn't hear me. I was only five but right from that point I remember knowing that she wouldn't be able to hear me again. That was devastating."

Alicia credits her mum with having been a "fighter until the very end" and staying positive throughout her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

"I aspire to be like her. She never let it get her down. If I even become half the woman she was, that will be my greatest achievement ever," she added.

"I want to help prevent future families from being torn apart by such a devastating loss. Each donation is a step closer to preventing cancer and giving families the support they need.

"Nothing will ever describe the pain that her death caused. But, even though we can't see her, I know she'll be with us every step of the way celebrating her big birthday."

Alicia has already exceeded her £400 target.

To support her further, go to: justgiving.com/fundraising/Alicia-Maxwell.