Advanced search

Can you brave the shave? Amazing Alfie inspires Garden House Hospice Care fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 15:14 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 17 April 2020

Alfie New raised £1,500 for Garden House Hospice Care - and inspired the charity's latest fundraiser. Picture: GHHC

Alfie New raised £1,500 for Garden House Hospice Care - and inspired the charity's latest fundraiser. Picture: GHHC

Archant

If you’re thinking of unleashing the scissors for the long-awaited lockdown lock chop – did you know that your hair can help local hospice care?

Inspired by the efforts of one amazing fundraiser, Alfie New, Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice Care is asking the community if they can donate the cost of a trip to the barbers.

Young Alfie raised over £1,500 for the hospice – smashing his original target of £250 – and said he wanted to raise money for the “wonderful carers” at Garden House who are looking after his grandad.

A simple donation of £10 – the price of one haircut – could pay for a nurse to make a home visit to a patient in this difficult time, and deliver crucial care.

Carla Pilsworth, director of income generation at the hospice, said: “With our 12 charity shops and eBay site closed and fundraising events postponed until later in the year, we are taking a huge financial hit as a charity and need to continue to raise funds in order to keep our frontline nurses in uniform at this difficult time.

You may also want to watch:

“We are overwhelmed by the support of our community who have gone the extra mile to donate PPE equipment over the last few weeks and know that many more people will want to help. We also know that for many of you, the option of helping us out financially at the moment just isn’t possible.

“So, we’ve come up with some creative ways to help us care, such as donating the cost of a much-needed haircut, or daily commuter coffee.

“With haircuts being a hot topic during isolation, we were amazed to see a young fundraiser’s recent efforts to support our charity for his grandad, who is currently under our care. He should be very proud – we certainly are!”

Alfie said: “I am doing this to help the wonderful carers at Garden House Hospice, as they are looking after my grandad and doing an amazing job. I want to support them the best way I can.”

Fundraisers, young and old, can also support the hospice by competing in the Hospice Hotshots Online FIFA Tournament, an event for gamers where you can put your skills to the test against other FIFA fanatics.

If you are over the age of 10, have an Xbox One console or a PS4 console, a copy of FIFA 20 and an account to play online, you can enter online at www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/the-hospice-hotshots-online-fifa-tournament

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family remembers much-loved former Stevenage mayor and borough councillor

Former SBC councillor Bob Fowler sadly passed away on Easter Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage burglar pleads guilty after targeting empty shops and charities

Mr Liddon was charged with burglary at the Salvation Army shop in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Google

Stevenage Leisure Centre donates all stock to NHS and becomes community hub

The leisure centre has become a community hub during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SLL

Help NHS Heroes set for national success after kickstarting in Stevenage

Help NHS Heroes first launched at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Hitchin streets come alive with sound of music in tribute to key workers

Andrew Weymouth, of St Elmo Court, prepares to play the pipes in Hitchin. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Family remembers much-loved former Stevenage mayor and borough councillor

Former SBC councillor Bob Fowler sadly passed away on Easter Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage burglar pleads guilty after targeting empty shops and charities

Mr Liddon was charged with burglary at the Salvation Army shop in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Google

Stevenage Leisure Centre donates all stock to NHS and becomes community hub

The leisure centre has become a community hub during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SLL

Help NHS Heroes set for national success after kickstarting in Stevenage

Help NHS Heroes first launched at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Hitchin streets come alive with sound of music in tribute to key workers

Andrew Weymouth, of St Elmo Court, prepares to play the pipes in Hitchin. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin residents’ rage at fly-tipping hot spot during lockdown

Fly-tipping on the corner of Brampton Park Road, Hitchin. Picture: Alan Rhind

Can you brave the shave? Amazing Alfie inspires Garden House Hospice Care fundraiser

Alfie New raised £1,500 for Garden House Hospice Care - and inspired the charity's latest fundraiser. Picture: GHHC

Lister Hospital worker returns from overtime shift to find bike wheel stolen

Lister pharmacist Ola Kulikowska took to social media yesterday after returning from her shift on the critical care unit. Picture: Ola Kulikowska

Coronavirus: Prostate Cancer UK launch #StayPuttChallenge for golfers

Prostate Cancer UK have launched the #StayPuttChallenge to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 17

Aron Nijjar celebrates bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Wayne Madsen during their semi-final at the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston
Drive 24