Can you brave the shave? Amazing Alfie inspires Garden House Hospice Care fundraiser

Alfie New raised £1,500 for Garden House Hospice Care - and inspired the charity's latest fundraiser. Picture: GHHC Archant

If you’re thinking of unleashing the scissors for the long-awaited lockdown lock chop – did you know that your hair can help local hospice care?

Inspired by the efforts of one amazing fundraiser, Alfie New, Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice Care is asking the community if they can donate the cost of a trip to the barbers.

Young Alfie raised over £1,500 for the hospice – smashing his original target of £250 – and said he wanted to raise money for the “wonderful carers” at Garden House who are looking after his grandad.

A simple donation of £10 – the price of one haircut – could pay for a nurse to make a home visit to a patient in this difficult time, and deliver crucial care.

Carla Pilsworth, director of income generation at the hospice, said: “With our 12 charity shops and eBay site closed and fundraising events postponed until later in the year, we are taking a huge financial hit as a charity and need to continue to raise funds in order to keep our frontline nurses in uniform at this difficult time.

“We are overwhelmed by the support of our community who have gone the extra mile to donate PPE equipment over the last few weeks and know that many more people will want to help. We also know that for many of you, the option of helping us out financially at the moment just isn’t possible.

“So, we’ve come up with some creative ways to help us care, such as donating the cost of a much-needed haircut, or daily commuter coffee.

“With haircuts being a hot topic during isolation, we were amazed to see a young fundraiser’s recent efforts to support our charity for his grandad, who is currently under our care. He should be very proud – we certainly are!”

Alfie said: “I am doing this to help the wonderful carers at Garden House Hospice, as they are looking after my grandad and doing an amazing job. I want to support them the best way I can.”

Fundraisers, young and old, can also support the hospice by competing in the Hospice Hotshots Online FIFA Tournament, an event for gamers where you can put your skills to the test against other FIFA fanatics.

If you are over the age of 10, have an Xbox One console or a PS4 console, a copy of FIFA 20 and an account to play online, you can enter online at www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/the-hospice-hotshots-online-fifa-tournament