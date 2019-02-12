Letchworth’s Alfie Aldridge, 11, models at London Fashion Week

Alfie Aldridge from Letchworth modelled for Little Lord & Lady at London Fashion Week. Picture: Emma Wright Photography, Mini Mode London's Premier Kids Fashion Week, Stylist Akilah Brown Archant

An 11-year-old boy from Letchworth has modelled on a runway show in London Fashion Week following a H&M campaign.

Former Larwood School pupil Alfie Aldridge took part in the show for the Little Lord & Lady brand.

Alfie, who is autistic, had previously been excluded from taking part in school plays and was told he couldn’t have his picture taken when he attended a mainsteam school in Letchworth.

After being picked up by Zebedee Management – an agency for models with disabilities – he has now been a part of campaigns for Land Rover, H&M, River Island, and most recently walked the catwalk at London Fashion Week.

Dad Gary told the Comet: “He’s doing so well, he did so well to handle himself in that situation – I wasn’t allowed to be with him the whole day on the Friday for the industry show, so he was on his own.

“The designer said to me ‘you didn’t just drop him in the deep end, you droppped him in the ocean’. She was so happy with him she gave him the suit he modelled in to keep, which is lovely.

“He’s loving it and took it all in his stride – I don’t think he quite knows just what a big deal London Fashion Week is. “I was so proud seeing him up there, and a little bit stunned. It’s overwhelmed me more than him!

As well as his success in the modelling world, Alfie has been attending the Britton School of Performing Arts in Letchworth.

From there, he was invited to audtion for a production of The King and I musical.

“He learned his lines and took part in a 45 minute audtion,” Gary continued.

“Although he didn’t get it, it’s still a great experience for him to be involved in.

“Where we were a few years back when nothing seemed to be going for us to now watching him on the catwalk – I can’t believe we got to this.

Alfie was recommended to a modelling agency after an actor and friend of the family saw a performance he was in at Stevenage’s Gordon Craig Theatre.

He was soon picked up by Zebedee Management, a specialist modelling agency which supplies opportunities for models with disabilities.

To find out more about Zebedee Management, go to https://www.zebedeemanagement.co.uk.