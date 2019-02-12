Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Letchworth’s Alfie Aldridge, 11, models at London Fashion Week

PUBLISHED: 12:01 24 February 2019

Alfie Aldridge from Letchworth modelled for Little Lord & Lady at London Fashion Week. Picture: Emma Wright Photography, Mini Mode London's Premier Kids Fashion Week, Stylist Akilah Brown

Alfie Aldridge from Letchworth modelled for Little Lord & Lady at London Fashion Week. Picture: Emma Wright Photography, Mini Mode London's Premier Kids Fashion Week, Stylist Akilah Brown

Archant

An 11-year-old boy from Letchworth has modelled on a runway show in London Fashion Week following a H&M campaign.

Former Larwood School pupil Alfie Aldridge took part in the show for the Little Lord & Lady brand.

Alfie, who is autistic, had previously been excluded from taking part in school plays and was told he couldn’t have his picture taken when he attended a mainsteam school in Letchworth.

After being picked up by Zebedee Management – an agency for models with disabilities – he has now been a part of campaigns for Land Rover, H&M, River Island, and most recently walked the catwalk at London Fashion Week.

Dad Gary told the Comet: “He’s doing so well, he did so well to handle himself in that situation – I wasn’t allowed to be with him the whole day on the Friday for the industry show, so he was on his own.

“The designer said to me ‘you didn’t just drop him in the deep end, you droppped him in the ocean’. She was so happy with him she gave him the suit he modelled in to keep, which is lovely.

“He’s loving it and took it all in his stride – I don’t think he quite knows just what a big deal London Fashion Week is. “I was so proud seeing him up there, and a little bit stunned. It’s overwhelmed me more than him!

As well as his success in the modelling world, Alfie has been attending the Britton School of Performing Arts in Letchworth.

From there, he was invited to audtion for a production of The King and I musical.

“He learned his lines and took part in a 45 minute audtion,” Gary continued.

“Although he didn’t get it, it’s still a great experience for him to be involved in.

“Where we were a few years back when nothing seemed to be going for us to now watching him on the catwalk – I can’t believe we got to this.

Alfie was recommended to a modelling agency after an actor and friend of the family saw a performance he was in at Stevenage’s Gordon Craig Theatre.

He was soon picked up by Zebedee Management, a specialist modelling agency which supplies opportunities for models with disabilities.

To find out more about Zebedee Management, go to https://www.zebedeemanagement.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

William Taylor: Body found in Charlton river confirmed to be Gosmore farmer

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Pictures: Herts police & Danny Loo

Boy, 15, found with stab wound in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Stevenage last night.

Five teenage boys arrested after boy injured in Stevenage High Street altercation

Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation in Stevenage's High Street last night. Picture: Archant

Plans for former Hawkins of Hitchin department store revealed at public exhibition

Hawkins of Hitchin, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Missing Joy Morgan: Police use sniffer dogs in Stevenage search

A police search team search an area of Norton Green for any sign of missing University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan. Picture: CALLUM ALLCOCK-GREEN

Most Read

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

#includeImage($article, 225)

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

#includeImage($article, 225)

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth’s Alfie Aldridge, 11, models at London Fashion Week

Alfie Aldridge from Letchworth modelled for Little Lord & Lady at London Fashion Week. Picture: Emma Wright Photography, Mini Mode London's Premier Kids Fashion Week, Stylist Akilah Brown

Have you seen this missing man from Stevenage?

Catalin Dobra went missing from the St Nicholas area of Stevenage. Picture: Neighbourhood Watch

Men arrested on suspicion of thefts in Stevenage

Police stopped a van on the A1(M) and arrested two men in connection with thefts in Stevenage.

Hitchin school’s staff panto raises money for children’s charity

Kingshott head Mark Seymour (left), head of drama Claire Adams (right) and Kingshott students present Phase director Kieran Murphy with a cheque. Picture: Phase

Firefighters called to suspected arsons in Stevenage

Firefighters were called to suspected arsons in Stevenage last night.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists