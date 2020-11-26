‘It matters, I’ve always said it really matters’ asserts Boro boss after Vale victory

Published: 6:37 AM November 26, 2020 Updated: 7:26 PM December 14, 2020

Stevenage manager Alex Revell was animated during the win over Port Vale. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Alex Revell had his heart firmly on his sleeve during Stevenage’s 2-1 win over Port Vale and is hoping that the victory can be a source of inspiration.

The boss seemed much more animated on the touchline than in recent weeks, barking out orders, encouragement and rebukes with rapid-fire regularity.

One of the main shouts was his urging of players to work up and down the pitch and it had a positive effect as the Boro boys almost crawled off the pitch at the end.

Revell too was tired at the final whistle but was honest in his explanation for why.

“It matters,” he asserted. “I’ve always said it really matters to me.

“I don’t want to see us where we are [in the table] and I care. I know everybody in the ground but I know that these players are learning.

“We’ve asked some of them to come from three leagues below and play against top players at this level.

“It will take time but you have to keep focusing on what you think is right.

“I’m animated because I want to win although it’s not as easy as just clicking your fingers.

“So, slightly stressed from the chances we missed but delighted to win.”

All eyes will now switch to other important matches. Their next League Two game comes on Wednesday when they travel to Walsall but first up is a huge FA Cup second round clash with Hull City on Sunday.

The Tigers come with a lofty reputation, having been a Premier League club as long ago as just 2017.

They have suffered two relegations in the period since but have started this season in League One with 10 wins in 13 games, a set of results that have left them top.

But Revell is looking for the same intensity from his players as they showed on Tuesday night.

The boss said: “They are on fire at the minute and we are going to have to be ready for that.

“We will have to make sure the energy levels are the same but the players will have come away from Port Vale knowing they have put in a top performance.

“It’s the FA Cup and we love it and hopefully we can produce a cup shock.”

The game has been moved to Sunday with a 1.30pm kick-off as it will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and website.