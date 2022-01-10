Aircraft crashes close to people on Graveley golf course

The plane came to rest metres away from golfers at Chesfield Downs Golf and Country Club in Graveley - Credit: Jamie Hickin

A light aircraft crash-landed on a golf course yesterday, just metres away from people playing a round of golf, according to an eye witness.

The incident happened yesterday (Sunday) afternoon at Chesfield Downs Golf and Country Club in Graveley, which is situated next to an airstrip for light aircraft.

Eye witness Jamie Hickin said: "After it’s first contact with the ground it bounced up and veered towards me and my playing partner head on.

"The plane came to rest 25 to 30 yards away from where I was.

"I was first on the scene and called 999."

This story will be updated as soon as we have more information.