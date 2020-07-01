Advanced search

Stevenage site to be ‘unaffected’ as Airbus looks to cut 15,000 jobs

PUBLISHED: 15:06 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 01 July 2020

Stevenage Airbus will not be affected by the company's job cut plan. Picture: Google

Aerospace company Airbus has declared that 15,000 jobs across the company are at risk as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Stevenge site will not be affected.

A spokesman for Airbus Defence and Space plant in Stevenage has confirmed job cuts are not expected at the site as part of yesterday’s announcement.

The aerospace giant announced global job cuts as part of its COVID–19 ‘Adaptation Plan’ yesterday.

In total, 1,700 jobs are set to be cut in the UK. This is on top of the 300 job cuts that were announced in February, which formed part of a restructuring plan.

In a video statement, Airbus’ chief executive Guillaume Faury admitted “a large amount of uncertainty lies ahead”, as the aviation industry as a whole faces unprecedented challenges.

He said: “The path to recovery will prove slow and fragile, and a large amount of uncertainty still lies ahead.

“This means we consider that a reduction of positions cannot be avoided. “This is, of course, a matter of deep regret and something that we would have preferred to avoid.

“We do not take this step lightly, but we have come to the conclusion that we must act now to safeguard Airbus and protect its future.”

