Airbus donates 600,000 masks to help keep Stevenage council workers safe during coronavirus crisis

Airbus, which has a site on Stevenage's Gunnels Wood Road, has donated 600,000 surgical masks to Stevenage Borough Council to help keep key workers safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Archant

Aerospace company Airbus, which has a site in Stevenage, has been using its test aircraft to fly in surgical masks and PPE equipment from China to Europe for distribution to key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest delivery, Stevenage Borough Council has received 600,000 masks for its staff.

The council’s leader, Sharon Taylor, said: “This very generous donation will help keep our key workers safe as they provide essential services to the residents and businesses of Stevenage.”

Airbus senior vice-president in the UK, Katherine Bennett CBE, said: “The pandemic has been both a global health and economic emergency but I am immensely proud that, despite our own challenges as a result of COVID-19’s impact on the aviation industry, Airbus has played its part in trying to help in this international crisis. We stand ready to continue to assist in any way we can.”