Stevenage Air Space permanently closes due in part to coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 08:37 12 June 2020

Stevenage Air Space Air Crew Nathan Cook and Liam Hill demonstrated in the freestyle jumping area when the trampoline park first opened in August 2016. Picture: Danny Loo

A trampoline park has permanently closed less than four years after it first opened, due in part to “the difficulties the COVID-19 crisis has presented”.

Air Space on Stevenage Leisure Park temporarily closed when the UK went into lockdown on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but permanent closure has since been confirmed by owner Oxygen Freejumping.

A spokesman said: “It’s with great sadness we have to announce the closure of our Stevenage trampoline park. Alongside the difficulties the Covid-19 crisis has presented us, we have been unable to agree a lease term and have unexpectedly been given notice to leave the premises. This is not an event we had predicted, and our priority is to support our Stevenage team as much as we can.

“We will refund all future bookings and customers will be contacted by our customer service team. Please bear with us during a time where we have a reduced workload to manage this.”

