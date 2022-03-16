The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Funding to boost air quality welcomed by MP

Georgia Barrow

Published: 2:30 PM March 16, 2022
Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has welcomed funding to boost air quality in Herts

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has welcomed funding to boost air quality in Herts

More than £100,000 has been awarded to Hertfordshire County Council to tackle air quality in the county.

Hitchin & Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has welcomed the news, having campaigned to improve air quality in his constituency. 

HCC will receive £132,000 which will go to air quality data collection for particulate matter and a communications campaign to raise community awareness.

The government has awarded £11.6m across the country - more than double the funding awarded in 2021.

Mr Afolami said: “Cleaning up the air we breathe is not only vital to slashing emissions and reaching net zero – but it also helps us live healthier lives.

“Having campaigned for our local councils to bid for the Air Quality grant back in September, I am delighted that they have done so successfully.

"This funding boost for Hertfordshire County Council will be key in the delivery of their project to clean up our air."

