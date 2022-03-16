Funding to boost air quality welcomed by MP

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has welcomed funding to boost air quality in Herts - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

More than £100,000 has been awarded to Hertfordshire County Council to tackle air quality in the county.

Hitchin & Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has welcomed the news, having campaigned to improve air quality in his constituency.

HCC will receive £132,000 which will go to air quality data collection for particulate matter and a communications campaign to raise community awareness.

The government has awarded £11.6m across the country - more than double the funding awarded in 2021.

Mr Afolami said: “Cleaning up the air we breathe is not only vital to slashing emissions and reaching net zero – but it also helps us live healthier lives.

“Having campaigned for our local councils to bid for the Air Quality grant back in September, I am delighted that they have done so successfully.

"This funding boost for Hertfordshire County Council will be key in the delivery of their project to clean up our air."