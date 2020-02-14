Air pollution responsible for one in 18 deaths in Hertfordshire

Public Health England estimate air pollution has caused 5.6% of deaths of people aged 30 or over in Hertfordshire. Picture: RADAR Archant

Air pollution is responsible for one in 18 deaths among people aged 30 or over in Hertfordshire, new data reveals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The environmental charity Friends of the Earth says levels of damaging air pollution across the country are an "absolute disgrace", and has called for new legally enforceable reduction targets.

Public Health England figures show an estimated 5.6% of deaths of people aged 30 or over in Hertfordshire, in 2018, were caused by air pollution.

The data measures deaths associated with long-term exposure to tiny particles known as PM2.5, which have a diameter about three per cent of the width of a human hair.

Vehicle emissions are a major source of the harmful particles - which are also produced by industrial processes and the burning of fuels for heating.

Repeated exposure can trigger chronic diseases such as asthma, heart disease or bronchitis, and cause other respiratory problems.

You may also want to watch:

Across England, 5.2 per cent of deaths of people aged 30 or over were estimated to be due to this type of air pollution in 2018.

Jenny Bates, a campaigner for the environmental charity Friends of the Earth, said: "These levels of the most health-damaging air pollution are an absolute disgrace.

"Every year, UK air pollution causes nearly 36,000 early deaths and billions of pounds in costs to the economy. The Government must get a grip on this health crisis."

Ms Bates added that the new Environment Bill was a "crucial opportunity" to protect healthy air by setting out legally binding targets on particle air pollution to be met by 2030.

Councillor David Renard, the Local Government Association's transport spokesman, said councils have introduced a range of measures to tackle air pollution, such as clean air zones, encouraging the use of electric vehicles with recharging points, and promoting cycling.

But he warned that any air quality plans need proper funding and local flexibility to be successful.

He added: "Local powers are also needed to further tackle air pollution, particularly with regard to moving traffic offences and robust national action to help the country transition to lower emission travel, including cycling and walking and an effective national bus strategy."