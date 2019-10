Air ambulance lands in Stevenage to treat patient in cardiac arrest

The Herts and Essex Air Ambulance landed in Stevenage yesterday following a 999 call. Archant

An air ambulance landed in Stevenage early yesterday evening after a person went into cardiac arrest.

A 999 call was made at 5.45pm to report a person suffering a cardiac arrest in Doncaster Close in Stevenage.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also scrambled.

One person was taken to Stevenage's Lister Hospital in a serious condition.