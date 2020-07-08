Advanced search

Air Ambulance charity losing £1,000 a week to dispose of waste outside Stevenage warehouse

PUBLISHED: 13:14 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 08 July 2020

EHATT staff with bags of donated rubbish. Picture: EHAAT

EHATT staff with bags of donated rubbish. Picture: EHAAT

Archant

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance is calling on residents to stop illegally disposing of their household waste at its collection warehouse in Stevenage – a habit which is costing the charity about £1,000 a week.

The warehouse, in Gunnels Wood Road, stores goods which are sold through the charity’s nine shops across Essex and Hertfordshire. Since it reopened on June 29, staff have been dismayed to find many of the bags and boxes of donations have turned out to be household rubbish.

Donna Lee, the charity’s head of retail, said: “As well as staff facing the disgusting and time consuming job of sorting through other people’s domestic waste, it’s currently costing us in the region of £1,000 a week to dispose of it using industrial skips. That is money that should be helping to keep our life-saving service operational.

“The first box I opened this morning was full of old birthday and Christmas cards. Someone had even gone to the trouble of cutting out the names so that we couldn’t see who they were from. Inside the box there were used tissues, empty bottles of aftershave, a mouldy deodorant stick, empty bottles and petrol receipts.

You may also want to watch:

Donna added: “This is a daily occurrence at the moment. We will now be asking donors to put their items in clear plastic bags or open the bags so that we can see what is inside. This will add to the time it takes to leave donations – but we are confident anyone who genuinely wants to support their local air ambulance will be happy to spend a few minutes longer doing so.”

EHAAT’s Stevenage collection warehouse is currently open on Monday and Thursday to receive donations. On July 11, the charity’s shop in Hitchin will be the first to one to reopen, followed by Royston on July 18 and Buntingford on July 25.

Newly donated items are quarantined for 72 hours before staff can handle them. The same arrangements will apply for donations at each of the charity shops once they reopen. Residents are also asked not to leave donations outside the shops at any time as they may be stolen or damaged by the weather, making them unsellable.

The charity is currently unable to accept CDs, books, videos and DVDs due to the huge volume of these items that they have received recently.

For more information about EHAAT’s shops and when they will reopen, visit ehaat.org/shops

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the The Comet

Air Ambulance charity losing £1,000 a week to dispose of waste outside Stevenage warehouse

EHATT staff with bags of donated rubbish. Picture: EHAAT

Up to 40 staff members at risk as ‘devastated’ Letchworth Heritage Foundation cuts services

Foundation CEO Graham Fisher informed employees of the news earlier this week. Picture: LHF

Stevenage Striders take 10k run virtual to help raise funds for charities

Stevenage Striders are taking their 10k run virtual with a bespoke medal and T-shirt the prize for raising money for charity.

Drive-in cinema comes to Knebworth House

The Luna Drive-In Cinema at Knebworth House from the air. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Still time to see Holwell’s scarecrows as fundraising nears £1,000 target

The Holwell Scarecrow Festival 2020. Picture: Nigel Eaton