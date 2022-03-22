The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Air ambulance called to emergency incident in Hitchin

Will Durrant

Published: 6:57 PM March 22, 2022
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landing to deal with an "incident" in Hitchin

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landing to deal with an "incident" in Hitchin - Credit: Toby Scott

An air ambulance has been scrambled to an incident in Hitchin.

A photograph shows an Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landing near Kingshott School and the A602 Stevenage Road.

A spokesperson for the air ambulance said that unit AW162 - which is based at North Weald, Essex - had been called to help ground crews in Hertfordshire.

They said that further details will be unavailable until crews return to the base.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

