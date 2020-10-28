Letchworth and Baldock funeral homes need your bra donations for cancer charity campaign

Donna Kennett from Shires. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Letchworth and Baldock-based funeral home has put out an appeal for bra donations as part of a cancer charity campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shires Funeral Directors has teamed up with Against Breast Cancer, to support their Hammocks for Hope initiative – calling on women to deposit their used, new or surplus bras to the nearest donation station by Saturday, October 31.

You may also want to watch:

Donna Kennett, funeral home manager at the C.P.J Field Baldock branch and community champion at Shires, said: “Our involvement with Hammocks for Hope was instigated by one of the funeral directors at Heritage & Sons and was something the wider team and myself, were keen to get behind.

“We’re proud that all six of the CPJ Field funeral homes across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire have taken part, to date, we’ve had a great response from the communities with just under 100 donations so far with a week to go.”

The bras raise funds for breast cancer research and are recycled by businesses in Africa.