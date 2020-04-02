NHDC’s Healthy Hub to focus support on coronavirus advice

North Herts District Council has changed one of its core services to provide a dedicated place to provide residents with information, advice and support on coronavirus.

Healthy Hub North Herts, which usually serves as a “one stop shop” for physical and mental health issues, will now be centered on the coronavirus pandemic.

The hub’s new, specific advice will focus on: Staying mentally and physically well while at home, ensuring access to essential items such as food or medication, providing ideas on how to entertain children and offering advice on volunteering opportunities.

Cllr Judi Billing, NHDC’s executive member for community engagement said: “It’s a really worrying time for everyone, so please remember that if you need help, you are not alone.

“The knowledgeable Healthy Hub team can offer tips and advice about how to cope, direct you towards any support you may need and let you know how you can volunteer to help others, so do get in touch with them and they will be very happy to listen and help.”

The hub first launched in January, with help from Herts County Council funding. You can access their services on 01462 474111, by email healthyhub@north-herts.gov.uk or on their website.