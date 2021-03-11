Nine new council homes to be completed next week

Published: 9:54 AM March 11, 2021

Addidson House in Shephall Way, Stevenage, is set for completion, bringing nine more council homes - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

The development of nine new homes in Stevenage is set to be completed in the next week, the borough council has announced.

Addison House in Shephall Way - on the site of the former doctor's surgery - will provide nine homes for Stevenage residents.

The development - named after Dr Christopher Addison and the Addison Act of 1919, which created the UK’s first council housing - began work in 2019, marking 100 years since the act’s introduction.

The council says it continues to strive to provide social housing, with the completed homes at Addison House bringing the total number of new affordable homes provided by the council to 270 since 2015.

Alongside those new homes, Stevenage Borough Council is on site at schemes which will deliver another 294 dwellings for local residents.

This includes the entirely social rented scheme of 29 homes in Scarborough Avenue in Symonds Green, and the Kenilworth Close regeneration scheme, which will provide new homes, retail units and community facilities as part of the development.

Cllr Jeannette Thomas, executive member for housing, said: “I’m delighted to announce the completion of the Addison House development, and build on the success of previous developments such as Burwell Court and Blackwell Close.

"The development of high quality affordable homes for Stevenage residents remains a key priority of Stevenage Borough Council, as demonstrated by the programme of schemes currently being built at the moment.

"Alongside this, the council is developing plans for another 300 homes ensuring affordable homes for Stevenage residents will continue to be built for the years to come.”

Leader of the council, Sharon Taylor added: “This achievement, in the midst of a pandemic that has brought so much suffering and challenges to our community, is worthy of acknowledgment.

"These new homes, built to better environmental standards, and available at genuinely affordable rents will help build the resilience of our town and has boosted the local economy.”

In November 2020, we reported that 1,692 households are waiting for accommodation on the council’s housing list, with 163 families being supported in temporary, emergency or bed and breakfast accommodation.