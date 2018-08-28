Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stevenage alto sax teen fulfils dream with Ronnie Scott performance

PUBLISHED: 15:48 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 06 February 2019

Stevenage teen Adam Cummins performed at The Ronnie Scott's Club in Soho on Sunday. Picture: Chris Cummins

Stevenage teen Adam Cummins performed at The Ronnie Scott's Club in Soho on Sunday. Picture: Chris Cummins

Archant

Stevenage teenager Adam Cummins performed at the Ronnie Scott’s club in Soho on Sunday night, as part of the club’s 60th anniversary celebration.

The 15-year-old alto saxophone player was invited along with other young musicians to take part in a workshop and support the Ronnie Scott Orchestra at the show, which was sold out.

Adam is a member of the Hertfordshire Orchestra, as well as Tomorrow’s Warriors, a charity set up to inspire young musicians through jazz music.

Dad Chris told the Comet: “When Adam woke up the next morning, the first thing he said was ‘dad, I played Ronnie’s last night! How cool is that?’

“It went really well – they really looked after him all afternoon and he played really well.

“He even got into the ‘sax off’ at the end of the show, which was a little battle between him and another guy with a sax as well.

“He was really good and he got the crowd going. It was unbelievable.

“I see all the practice he puts in and Adam played brilliantly.

“He really held his own and got some really nice comments from jazz trumpet player Mark Armstrong.”

Saxophonist Ronnie Scott opened the doors to his club in 1959.

Starting out as a small basement club in London’s west end where local muscians could come and play music, it is now located in Soho and attracts large audiences every night.

“The venue is really well-known throughout the world,” Chris added.

“Adam had a fantastic time.

“He did a workshop where they showed him the different aspects of what it’s like to be a jazz muscian.

“When they finshed they had the chance to go into the main stage where they were performing and they watched the jazz orchestra practice.”

Next, the driven 15-year-old will be visitng an RAF base to perform with its jazz orchestra, and learn about what it is like to be a part of an RAF band.

He also has plans to fundraise for Tomorrow’s Warriors, where he performs as part of its Youth Orchestra.

To find out more about the Ronnie Scott’s Club, go to www.ronniescotts.co.uk.

For more information on Tomorrow’s Warriors, visit tomorrowswarriors.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV appeal following vehicle interferences in Stevenage

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured, as they believe they may have information which could help the investigation. Picture: Herts police

Special motorbike send off for Stevenage woman who passed away last month

The procession for Sue Ing's funeral leaves Stevenage Funeral care with as escort of Honda Goldwing motorbikes lead by Sue's husband, Adrian Ing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin candidate’s allowance donation pledge stirs up debate

Conservative Hitchin Highbury candidate Leon Emirali (centre) has pledged to donate all of his allowance, causing a stir among councillors Sam Collins (left), Paul Clark (second left), Ian Albert (second right) and Judi Billing. Picture: Archant

Purse stolen after Stevenage coffee shop distraction

Police would like to speak to these men in connection with a purse theft from Costa Coffee in Stevenage. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

Save Our Green campaign launched over Stevenage housing development plans

A campaign against the proposed housing development is gathering momentum. Picture: Nick Groves.

Most Read

CCTV appeal following vehicle interferences in Stevenage

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured, as they believe they may have information which could help the investigation. Picture: Herts police

Special motorbike send off for Stevenage woman who passed away last month

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hitchin candidate’s allowance donation pledge stirs up debate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Purse stolen after Stevenage coffee shop distraction

#includeImage($article, 225)

Save Our Green campaign launched over Stevenage housing development plans

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage alto sax teen fulfils dream with Ronnie Scott performance

Stevenage teen Adam Cummins performed at The Ronnie Scott's Club in Soho on Sunday. Picture: Chris Cummins

Photofit released following Hitchin burglary

A facial reconstruction of one of the offenders believed to have been involved in a burglary in Hitchin. Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage-based charity hoping to spread joy with 1,000 easter eggs donation

Max Taylor (right) Herts Angels Charity is looking to donate 1,000 Easter eggs to 15 locations. Pictures: Danny Loo and Max Taylor

Yellow weather warning for very strong winds across Hertfordshire

Biggleswade wind farm. Picture: Google Streetview

Great Northern and Thameslink in bottom five for customer satisfaction

The new trains. Picture: Great Northern.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists