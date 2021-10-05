Plenty to enjoy in Letchworth with half-term bug safari and return of museum

Published: 11:10 AM October 5, 2021

The Letchworth Greenway bug safari will include the opportunity to meet a polecat, an owl, a bat, and other interesting animal - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

Letchworth's unique museum space has finally reopened following 18 months of closure due to the pandemic.

Two attempts were made to reopen the Museum at One Garden City after lockdown, but were sadly thwarted by the return of restrictions last autumn and winter.

The Museum at One Garden City has finally reopened after 18 months of closure - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

Now, the micro-museum is able to open once again. Based in the One Garden City building - the former NHC Goldsmith Centre - between Morrisons and Broadway Gardens, the space celebrates the social history of the town, using objects and old photographs from the Garden City Collection.

The museum’s current displays explore Letchworth school days, shopping, the Inter-Works Sports League, Meredew furniture and more.

One of the highlights of the small but packed space is a nostalgic cine film of Letchworth in the 1960s, which visitors can enjoy watching while seated in a mock-up mid-century living room.

The museum is full of interactive elements and displays.

A brand new addition is a selection of new toys and games for little ones in a Baby Box and Toddler Tub, perfect for families with young children to pop in and enjoy while out visiting Letchworth town centre.

The Museum at One Garden City is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm and is free - although donations are welcome.

For more information visit www.letchworth.com/museum or find it on Facebook, or simply pop into One Garden City, in Broadway.

The Heritage Foundation is also set to welcome families to enjoy a bug safari and nature talk with 'animal wrangler' Mark Amey at the Garden City Greenway this half term.

Hosting three sessions a day, Mark Amey will bring his ever-popular beasts and bugs to two picturesque locations on Letchworth’s Greenway on October 30 and 31.

Attendees can learn about the minibeasts and creepy crawlies that live around them. Ticket holders can also see a polecat, an owl, a bat, and other interesting animals.

Animal wrangler Mark Amey said “I always enjoy running sessions like these because I can inspire young people to learn more about the wildlife that’s around them.

"I will be bringing along a star-studded cast of minibeasts and animals for families to discover more about. Letchworth is an interesting ecological landmark and with everything from black squirrels and lizards inhabiting the Garden City Greenway, it makes it the perfect place to host this event!”

Sessions will be held at 10am and 2.30pm in Radwell Meadows and 12pm at Willian Arboretum. Tickets cost £4 each.

For more information and to book your place, visit Letchworth.com/greenway.