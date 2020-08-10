Obesity crisis: A quarter of adults in North Herts fail to manage one walk a week

Sport England’s Active Lives Survey has revealed the extent of Britain's exercise problem. Picture: Pixels Archant

Almost a quarter of adults in North Hertfordshire fail to take one short walk per week, new figures suggest.

Sport England’s annual Active Lives Survey between November 2018 and November 2019 asked residents how often they take a 10 minute walk, for either leisure or travel.

The proportion of adults in North Herts who do not take a short weekly stroll was 23 per cent – an improvement on the year before, however, when 28 per cent said they do not manage one weekly walk.

The figures underline the challenge for the government’s latest public health campaign to “tackle the problem of obesity across all ages” – amid growing concerns that obesity increases risk of death from coronavirus.

The government’s strategy includes over £2bn of funding in walking and cycling routes, a ban on junk food promotions and stricter advertising controls.

The NHS recommends 150 minutes a week of moderate activity per week.