Advanced search

Obesity crisis: A quarter of adults in North Herts fail to manage one walk a week

PUBLISHED: 09:07 11 August 2020

Sport England’s Active Lives Survey has revealed the extent of Britain's exercise problem. Picture: Pixels

Sport England’s Active Lives Survey has revealed the extent of Britain's exercise problem. Picture: Pixels

Archant

Almost a quarter of adults in North Hertfordshire fail to take one short walk per week, new figures suggest.

Sport England’s annual Active Lives Survey between November 2018 and November 2019 asked residents how often they take a 10 minute walk, for either leisure or travel.

You may also want to watch:

The proportion of adults in North Herts who do not take a short weekly stroll was 23 per cent – an improvement on the year before, however, when 28 per cent said they do not manage one weekly walk.

The figures underline the challenge for the government’s latest public health campaign to “tackle the problem of obesity across all ages” – amid growing concerns that obesity increases risk of death from coronavirus.

The government’s strategy includes over £2bn of funding in walking and cycling routes, a ban on junk food promotions and stricter advertising controls.

The NHS recommends 150 minutes a week of moderate activity per week.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Two children and adult suffer ‘significant facial injuries’ after Stevenage dog attack

Three victims have been hospitalised after a dog attack in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Two people arrested after Windmill Hill stabbing

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Lee Hodgkins

Man taken to hospital in serious condition after suspected stabbing in Hitchin

A man remains in hospital in a serious condition with injuries believed to have been caused by a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps

Be prepared for thunderstorms as hot weather continues

The Met office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Picture: trendobjects

Eat Out To Help Out: Stevenage MP bags a bargain at Misya Meze and Grill

The Stevenage MP appeared to order the Chicken Shish with a side salad. Picture: Office of Stephen McPartland

Most Read

Two children and adult suffer ‘significant facial injuries’ after Stevenage dog attack

Three victims have been hospitalised after a dog attack in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Two people arrested after Windmill Hill stabbing

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Lee Hodgkins

Man taken to hospital in serious condition after suspected stabbing in Hitchin

A man remains in hospital in a serious condition with injuries believed to have been caused by a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps

Be prepared for thunderstorms as hot weather continues

The Met office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Picture: trendobjects

Eat Out To Help Out: Stevenage MP bags a bargain at Misya Meze and Grill

The Stevenage MP appeared to order the Chicken Shish with a side salad. Picture: Office of Stephen McPartland

Latest from the The Comet

High Court injunction could put the brakes on Stevenage’s car cruises

The future of car cruising in Stevenage will be decided by the High Court later this month. Picture: Archant

Obesity crisis: A quarter of adults in North Herts fail to manage one walk a week

Sport England’s Active Lives Survey has revealed the extent of Britain's exercise problem. Picture: Pixels

Last chance to apply for Business Support Grants in North Herts

The coronavirus Business Support Grant Fund will close permanently on August, 28. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

Luke Prosser to lead the youngsters as Stevenage sign expereienced defender

Luke Prosser during Colchester Uniteds league cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United. Picture: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

Hitchin and Harpenden MP on community’s future in wake of COVID-19 crisis

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami says more houses need to be built in Hertfordshire as more people are expected to move out of cities in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied