Wanted man has links to Stevenage and North Herts
PUBLISHED: 16:15 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 25 January 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for help to find a 24-year-old man who and has links to Stevenage and North Herts, and is wanted in connection with a breach of a sexual offences protection order.
Ackeron Alleyne – also known as Kieron and AK – is also wanted in connection with failing to appear at court.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Stevenage Scorpion Team via 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.