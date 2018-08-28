Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wanted man has links to Stevenage and North Herts

PUBLISHED: 16:15 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 25 January 2019

Ackeron Alleyne is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court and a breach of a sexual offences prevention order. Picture: Herts police

Ackeron Alleyne is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court and a breach of a sexual offences prevention order. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Police are appealing for help to find a 24-year-old man who and has links to Stevenage and North Herts, and is wanted in connection with a breach of a sexual offences protection order.

Ackeron Alleyne – also known as Kieron and AK – is also wanted in connection with failing to appear at court.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Stevenage Scorpion Team via 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

A branch of Patisserie Valerie. Picture: Google.

Baldock community search for loved rescue dog Ernie

Ernie's family have been left devastated since he went missing. Picture: Joanne Mitchell

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

A branch of Patisserie Valerie. Picture: Google.

Baldock community search for loved rescue dog Ernie

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Wanted man has links to Stevenage and North Herts

Ackeron Alleyne is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court and a breach of a sexual offences prevention order. Picture: Herts police

BTP officer issues warning over carrying knives after Stevenage stabbing sentence

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton

Hitchin murder author appears on Dan Snow podcast exactly 100 years after unsolved crime took place

Author and historian Paul Stickler. Picture: 23rd and Pine Ltd

Arrests made in Stevenage and Hatfield during drug gangs operation

Arrests were made in Stevenage and Hatfield as part of Herts police's operation against county lines drugs gangs

Police appeal over Stevenage coffee shop distraction theft

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists