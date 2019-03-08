Advanced search

Hitchin-based Ace Community Care receives 'good' CQC rating

PUBLISHED: 13:18 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 01 August 2019

Ace Community Care in Hitchin has received a 'good' CQC rating after being told it 'must improve' by inspectors last year. Picture: Archant

A Hitchin-based care provider - which gives home care to elderly people with dementia and disabilities - has been rated 'good' by the Care Quality Commission after inspectors previously warned that it must improve last year.

Ace Community Care - based in the Eastway Enterprise Centre off Paynes Park - was found to have made improvements across the board since its previous inspection in June 2018.

The service received 'requires improvement' ratings for safety, effectiveness, responsiveness and leadership, with a 'good' rating for being caring in the report based on visits from inspectors in October and Novemeber 2017.

However, staff have turned this rating around in its latest inspection, earning 'good' ratings across the board in its inspection last month.

The report summary states: "People told us they would be confident to raise any concerns with the management team. However, everyone we spoke with during this inspection was satisfied with the care and support they received.

"At this inspection we found improvements had been made. The registered manager was committed to providing a high standard of care to the people they supported and understood their responsibilities under the Duty of Candour.

"People and staff members spoke highly of the registered manager and told us that they were always available and supportive."

Registered manager Sharon Soley - who took on the role in November 2018 - said: "Over the last seven months we have focused on ensuring our care plans are person centred. We have spent time with clients updating personal information and formalising care plans tailored to each individuals needs and respecting people's choices.

"Our clients are now safe in the knowledge that they have continuity of care as a team of four carers works in each area.

"All our carers have completed The Care Certificate - an agreed set of standards that define the knowledge, skills and behaviours expected of specific job roles in the health and social care sectors - as well as all mandatory training.

"Recruitment is ongoing, we are currently building our team of carers and would be happy to talk to anyone who may require care and support or to anyone that is interested in working alongside our highly-experienced team within the community."

To get in touch with Ace Community Care, call 01462 429755.

To read the full inspection report, go to cqc.org.uk/location/1-1868687553.

