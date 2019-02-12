Advanced search

Stevenage business offers ‘invaluable space’ to emergency response charity

PUBLISHED: 08:30 17 February 2019

Access Self Storage Stevenage manager Ian Girvan, John Brown from SERV Herts and Beds, and Access Self Storage's Rachael Outram.

Archant

A charity which provides a free delivery service of blood, human donor milk, medical equipment and drugs has been bolstered by a business.

SERV - Service by Emergency Response Volunteers - Herts and Beds was founded in 2009 and delivers to hospitals, hospices and milk banks from 7pm until 7am. Access Self Storage Stevenage has now pledged SERV 10 months of free storage every year.

The charity’s John Brown said: “It is an invaluable space and gives us a centralised location for all sorts of things, from our document safe to bikes used for deliveries. By keeping our overheads low, we have been able to purchase a new fleet bike using donations and fundraising.”

Access Self Storage Stevenage manager Ian Girvan said: “We are thrilled to be able to help.”

SERV is run by volunteers who pay for their own fuel and receive no expenses. It averages 20 callouts per week and saves the NHS up to £100 per trip.

