Easter egg appeal launches in aid of Stevenage homeless charity facing increasing demand

Access Self Storage in Stevenage has launched its Easter egg appeal for 2020. Picture: Courtesy of Golden Goose PR Archant

An annual Easter egg appeal has been launched for 2020 in aid of homeless charity Stevenage Haven and donations are needed.

Every year, Access Self Storage on Stevenage's Gunnels Wood Road collects chocolate eggs and donates them to charity in time for Easter.

This year's beneficiary is Stevenage Haven, which provides shelter and support for single people experiencing homelessness in Stevenage and North Herts.

The charity operate two hostels - The Haven in Stevenage and The Sanctuary in Hitchin - and manages 11 move-on properties, transforming the lives of about 150 people every year.

Ian Girvan, manager of Access Self Storage in Stevenage, said: "This friendly, caring and dedicated charity is doing such amazing work. "We've set a storage room aside to fill with chocolate eggs, so let's see what we can do. Last year we collected 50 eggs, so let's see if we can double that egg count."

Wendy Guinan, who works at Stevenage Haven, said: "Our vision is for anyone who becomes homeless to have immediate access to safe accommodation, care and the support needed to transform their lives for the better.

"We are thrilled to be chosen as beneficiaries for the Access Self Storage Easter egg appeal. These chocolate eggs give people under our care a real boost, as well as a message that people from their community are thinking about them, and this can make such a difference. "We are finding our services are more and more in demand, so the publicity this appeal generates in spreading the word of our work across Hertfordshire is so gratefully received."

Donations can be dropped off at Access Self Storage on Gunnels Wood Road until April 6, when they will be delivered to Stevenage Haven in time for Easter.

The reception is open from 8.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 8.30am to 5pm on Saturdays and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

In 2019, more than 2,000 chocolate eggs were collected by Access Self Storage nationally and shared among 16 charities across the UK.

More than 7,000 chocolate eggs have been donated to dozens of UK charities since the company's Easter egg appeal started nine years ago.