Woman left with 'life-changing' injuries after crash with double-decker bus

A crash on the A600 has left a woman with 'life-changing' injuries, Bedfordshire Police has reported.

The force are appealing for witnesses of the collision, which occurred on the junction with Standalone Warren - just outside Shefford - yesterday afternoon.

We are currently at a scene of a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles at a Northwood End Road and A600 junction in #Shefford.

Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed. Please consider alternative routes and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/vZYknShmnA — Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) September 9, 2021

The roads were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, and were reopened this morning.

A woman in her 80s was reported among those injured, after the car she was a passenger in - a black Chevrolet Matiz - was involved in a collision with a double-decker bus.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit is investigating the nature of the accident.

Sgt Aaron Murphy said: “Our investigators are working hard on establishing the circumstances of this collision.

“We would like to encourage motorists who were driving in the area at the time to check your dash cam footage to see if it captured the black Chevrolet or the bus travelling in the area.

“If you believe you have information that can help our investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police through their online reporting centre https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report or call 101 and quote Operation Submerge.