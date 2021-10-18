Man in 70s arrested following A600 crash

Published: 12:33 PM October 18, 2021

The site on the A600, where a man in his 70s was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent following a crash - Credit: Google Street View

A man has been arrested following a crash on the A600.

Beds police confirmed that a man in his 70s, from Meppershall, was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Police were called to reports of an overturned vehicle on Bedford Road between Meppershall and Lower Stondon at 8.10pm on October 14.

A man sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was temporarily closed while the vehicle was recovered from a ditch.



