Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Man in 70s arrested following A600 crash

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:33 PM October 18, 2021   
A man in his 70s was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit on the A600

The site on the A600, where a man in his 70s was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent following a crash - Credit: Google Street View

A man has been arrested following a crash on the A600.

Beds police confirmed that a man in his 70s, from Meppershall, was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Police were called to reports of an overturned vehicle on Bedford Road between Meppershall and Lower Stondon at 8.10pm on October 14.

A man sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was temporarily closed while the vehicle was recovered from a ditch.


You may also want to watch:

Bedfordshire Live
Henlow News
Bedfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Old Town Food Centre opening in Stevenage High Street

Business

Opening of long-awaited Stevenage supermarket

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Ibis, the Forum, Stevenage

Herts Live

Child abuse investigation dropped after hotel lost CCTV

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Cocker spaniel Barney stung by swarm of wasps on Letchworth Garden City Greenway

Environment

Dog walker's terror as swarm of wasps attack

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The early 20th century character of the original Sanders company - now Kwik Fit - on Walsworth Road Hitchin

Planning

New plans for Kwik Fit site proposed

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon