A507 crash leaves motorcyclist with 'potentially life-changing injuries'

Published: 1:08 PM July 19, 2021

The A507 and Norton Road were closed on Friday (July 16) after a collision involving a woman in her 20s on a motorcycle and a Vauxhall Astra - Credit: Google Street View

A woman in her 20s remains in hospital with "potentially life-changing injuries" after her motorcycle was in collision with a car in Stotfold on Friday.

Beds police is appealing for information following the collision at around 3pm in Norton Road, Stotfold, on July 16.

A black Triumph motorcycle and a silver Vauxhall Astra were involved in the collision at the roundabout on the junction with the A507.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed until 7.30pm that evening in order to deal with the incident.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital by air ambulance, where she remains with what Beds police have called "potentially life-changing injuries".

Sergeant Ian Leeson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident and would like hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the car or bike at the roundabout, or prior to the incident, or who was in the area around this time and has dashcam footage.”

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to make contact via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre at bedfordshire.police.uk/report quoting reference 221 of July 16.