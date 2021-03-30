Crashes lead to speed limit reduction on stretch of A507

Published: 9:09 AM March 30, 2021

The speed limit on the A507 between Chicksands and Clophill will be reduced following a number of crashes - Credit: Archant

The speed limit will be reduced along part of the A507 - between Chicksands and Clophill - after a number of serious crashes.

During the last three years, Bedfordshire Police has recorded one fatal incident, five serious injuries and two slight injury crashes along this stretch of road.

As a result, Central Bedfordshire Council is introducing safety improvement measures, including reducing the speed limit from 60mph to 50mph, adding more 'Think Bike' signs and refreshing existing 'SLOW' signs and rumble strips.

A route study of the A507 has also begun, which will focus on analysis of the major roundabout junctions between the A1 at Baldock and A6 at Clophill.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, executive member of community services, said: “Safety for road users is our top priority. We will continue to work with our local partners in tackling road safety, and encourage drivers to drive safely at all times.”