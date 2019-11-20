Man arrested after A505 road rage incident near Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses following road rade incident on the A505 near Hitchin. Picture: Debbie White Archant

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle following a road rage incident on the A505.

A dark Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Range Rover were involved in the incident, which took place between Hitchin and Luton at around 5.45pm on Sunday, Novemeber 3.

Damage was caused to the back window of one of the vehicles, causing it to shatter.

The suspect has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Darren Lomax said: "We're aware that some time has passed since the incident took place, but we're making sure that we follow up all lines of enquiry.

"We're appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident to contact us.

"Alternatively, if you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please review your footage."

Anyone with information should contact DC Lomax at Darren.Lomax@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/99775/19.