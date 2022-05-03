A car and a motorbike were involved in a crash on the A505 on Saturday (April 30). - Credit: Google Maps

A man was airlifted to hospital following a crash between a car and a motorbike at the Carters Lane junction of the A505.

The incident occurred prior to 2.18pm, when the police were called on Saturday (April 30).

The man was taken to hospital with what was described as "serious injuries".

The police are now appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the crash.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a two-vehicle road traffic collision near Hitchin.

"Officers were called by the ambulance service at 2.18pm today (30 April) to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A505 carriageway at the junction of Carters Lane heading from Hitchin to Luton.

"A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision to contact them. You report information online, use online web chat, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 402 of 30 April.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website."