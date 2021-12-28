Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Police reopen A1(M) at Stevenage after incident

Louise McEvoy

Published: 2:14 PM December 28, 2021
Herts and Essex Air Ambulance in flight

The A1(M) at junction 7 Stevenage has now reopened following an incident - Credit: Archant

The A1(M) at junction 7 Stevenage has now reopened in both directions, following a police closure while emergency services dealt with an incident this lunchtime.

An air ambulance had landed on the southbound carriageway and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

At 1.40pm, a spokesman for Herts police said: "The A1(M) at Stevenage junction 7 has  reopened in both directions. Thank you for your patience."

Hertfordshire Constabularly
Stevenage News

