Police reopen A1(M) at Stevenage after incident

The A1(M) at junction 7 Stevenage has now reopened following an incident - Credit: Archant

The A1(M) at junction 7 Stevenage has now reopened in both directions, following a police closure while emergency services dealt with an incident this lunchtime.

An air ambulance had landed on the southbound carriageway and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

At 1.40pm, a spokesman for Herts police said: "The A1(M) at Stevenage junction 7 has reopened in both directions. Thank you for your patience."