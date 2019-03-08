Advanced search

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

PUBLISHED: 18:14 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:14 12 June 2019

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

Archant

The A1(M) southbound is closed between Junction 8 for Stevenage and Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate after a pedestrian was hit by a car this evening.

Police and fire crews from Stevenage, Hitchin and Baldock were called at 5.17pm, to reports of a person being hit by a car.

Emergency services are still at the scene and delays of up to an hour are expected.

