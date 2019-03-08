Advanced search

Stevenage studio to host first summer fair - a year after sewage incident

PUBLISHED: 10:51 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 20 June 2019

Carl Dawson's SoundView Studios in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Carl Dawson's SoundView Studios in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

A free summer fair is being held at a Stevenage music studio this weekend, a year on from a "soul-destroying" flood which left the premises needing a complete refurbishment.

After sewage flooded SoundView Studios in Stevenage last June, owner Carl Dawson feared the worst.

He was forced to close SoundView for nine weeks, not knowing if he would ever be able to re-open.

READ MORE: Raw sewage floods Stevenage music studio

But having undergone a revamp, Carl will proudly open his doors for the family-friendly summer fair - which will see businesses setting up stalls, offering something for everyone.

"Now we are back on our feet and looking forward to the future," he said.

"We are excited about opening our doors to the local community."

The Orange Tree Pub in Hitchin will also be offering a 'Busker's corner' on the day.

SoundView's free summer fair will run from from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, June 23.

