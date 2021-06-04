A look back at the Comet pages from 1991

Published: 4:59 PM June 4, 2021

A look back at our news stories from 1991 - Credit: Archant

By 1991, the Comet was entering its third decade delivering local news to the community.

What made the news for us in 1991?

Bus passes were on the front page in April, with councillors in Stevenage "anxious" that many elderly residents were not claiming concessions.

Bus concessions were making headlines in 1991 - Credit: Archant

Over in Letchworth, plans for an outdoor market were slammed by the indoor market boss, which claimed there was not enough trade for two - citing the plight of struggling businesses in the town as it was.

This came as North Herts Council considered the idea of hosting an outdoor market in Eastcheap.

Councillors were considering the idea of an outdoor market in Eastcheap in 1991 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The cardiac rehabilitation unit at Lister Hospital was at risk in 1991 - and was luckily spared the axe, much to the delight of ex-patients.

Today, the service is run in the community with a nurse delivering home and in-clinic programmes.

The cardiac rehabilitation unit at Lister was under threat in 1991, but was luckily spared the axe - Credit: Archant

Fire fighters were praised for their quite work following a flood at the Littlewoods store in Stevenage. The flood started in a staff area of the store, and thanks to the fire service, pouring water never made it to the shop floor!

Reporter Maureen Allen brought us a report on the lack of nursery school places in Baldock in December 1991.

One mum started a petition - long before the days of change.org - which wrangled up more than 1,000 signatures calling for more nursery places for toddlers in the town.

Julia Park, who began gathering signatures, was also the chair of the Nursery Action Group, and a parent governor. explained

The report talks about waiting lists for places such as the Weston Way Nursery School.

The petition would later be presented to the county council's education committee.

Nursery school places and charity fundraisers made the pages of the Comet in 1991 - Credit: Archant

Former England goalkeeper, Bob Wilson, made an appearance at the Two Diamonds - now the Old Town Bar in Stevenage - to present a cheque to punters, who had taken on a charity challenge in aid of the Lister Hospital Scanner Appeal.

Regulars at Rose & Crown in Aston - which closed in 2014 - joined the Two Diamonds regulars for the challenge of pulling a 9.5 ton McMullen Original AK double-decker bus for more than five miles.