Senior A&E doctor’s suspension extended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Dr Narayanan, who displayed serious misconduct while working in A&E at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has had his UK medical licence suspension extended for a further 12 months. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

A senior doctor in emergency medicine suspended from UK medical practice for misconduct which could have led to the death of patients at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital has had his suspension extended.

Doctor Shariekkal Narayanan, who trained in India and gained a UK medical licence in 2017, was a senior clinical fellow in emergency medicine at Lister when he was sacked in January 2018 over concerns about his clinical practice.

The East and North Herts NHS Trust – which runs Lister – reported Dr Narayanan to the General Medical Council, and a hearing by the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service in August 2019 found he had dishonestly signed a blood transfusion form in another doctor’s name.

He did not arrange for a patient with chest pains, and a history of cardiac problems, to have an echocardiogram or be assessed by a cardiologist, instead discharging her without checking support at home was adequate.

Dr Narayanan also ignored advice from a consultant to arrange a CT scan for a patient experiencing dizziness and vomiting, instead diagnosing a panic attack and discharging him.

Expert witness David Hamer, a consultant in emergency medicine at Leeds Teaching Hospital, said these actions could have resulted in the death of all three patients, and Dr Narayanan’s UK medical licence was suspended for nine months.

At a review hearing, this suspension has now been extended for a further 12 months because Dr Narayanan continues to show a lack of insight into his misconduct.

Dr Narayanan, who left the UK in July 2018 to continue practising emergency medicine in India, said: “Until Dr D showed me the form with my signature, I didn’t know what I was doing was wrong. I had unknowingly broken the fundamental tenets of the profession.”

The tribunal report says: “He appears to minimise his dishonest conduct and his reflections did not address how he would guard against this behaviour in future.

“There are ongoing concerns about patient safety and reputational damage to the profession.

“The tribunal considered it necessary to impose the maximum period of suspension of 12 months due to his continued lack of insight.”