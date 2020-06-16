Advanced search

Senior A&E doctor’s suspension extended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:23 16 June 2020

Dr Narayanan, who displayed serious misconduct while working in A&E at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has had his UK medical licence suspension extended for a further 12 months. Picture: Danny Loo

Dr Narayanan, who displayed serious misconduct while working in A&E at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has had his UK medical licence suspension extended for a further 12 months. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2017

A senior doctor in emergency medicine suspended from UK medical practice for misconduct which could have led to the death of patients at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital has had his suspension extended.

Doctor Shariekkal Narayanan, who trained in India and gained a UK medical licence in 2017, was a senior clinical fellow in emergency medicine at Lister when he was sacked in January 2018 over concerns about his clinical practice.

The East and North Herts NHS Trust – which runs Lister – reported Dr Narayanan to the General Medical Council, and a hearing by the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service in August 2019 found he had dishonestly signed a blood transfusion form in another doctor’s name.

He did not arrange for a patient with chest pains, and a history of cardiac problems, to have an echocardiogram or be assessed by a cardiologist, instead discharging her without checking support at home was adequate.

Dr Narayanan also ignored advice from a consultant to arrange a CT scan for a patient experiencing dizziness and vomiting, instead diagnosing a panic attack and discharging him.

You may also want to watch:

Expert witness David Hamer, a consultant in emergency medicine at Leeds Teaching Hospital, said these actions could have resulted in the death of all three patients, and Dr Narayanan’s UK medical licence was suspended for nine months.

At a review hearing, this suspension has now been extended for a further 12 months because Dr Narayanan continues to show a lack of insight into his misconduct.

Dr Narayanan, who left the UK in July 2018 to continue practising emergency medicine in India, said: “Until Dr D showed me the form with my signature, I didn’t know what I was doing was wrong. I had unknowingly broken the fundamental tenets of the profession.”

The tribunal report says: “He appears to minimise his dishonest conduct and his reflections did not address how he would guard against this behaviour in future.

“There are ongoing concerns about patient safety and reputational damage to the profession.

“The tribunal considered it necessary to impose the maximum period of suspension of 12 months due to his continued lack of insight.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers return to Letchworth town centre as stores reopen

Shoppers returned to Letchworth town centre this morning as non-essential stores reopened. Picture: Jacob Savill

Half a million pounds spent on hotel fees to accommodate Stevenage rough sleepers during pandemic

48 homeless households were put up in hotels by Stevenage Borough Council. Picture: Google

Free parking announced for Letchworth town centre as more shops reopen

Shoppers will now get three hours free parking in selected car parks. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers return to Letchworth town centre as stores reopen

Shoppers returned to Letchworth town centre this morning as non-essential stores reopened. Picture: Jacob Savill

Half a million pounds spent on hotel fees to accommodate Stevenage rough sleepers during pandemic

48 homeless households were put up in hotels by Stevenage Borough Council. Picture: Google

Free parking announced for Letchworth town centre as more shops reopen

Shoppers will now get three hours free parking in selected car parks. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

‘I was told that I would be treated differently because of the colour of my skin’

Getrude Acheampong, chair of BeMe Stevenage, has spoken about being Black in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Senior A&E doctor’s suspension extended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Dr Narayanan, who displayed serious misconduct while working in A&E at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has had his UK medical licence suspension extended for a further 12 months. Picture: Danny Loo

Planned works to cause disruption for trains to London this weekend

Passengers are urged not to travel to London this weekend. Picture: Jonathan Morris

New online business directory launched as Hitchin town centre reopens after 12 weeks

Hitchin's non-essential businesses have reopened for the first time as lockdown measures have eased. Picture: Peter Moulton/Shutterstock.

2,300 kids in North Herts set to benefit after free school meal scheme announced

Around 2,300 children in North Hertfordshire will benefit from the Government's 'Covid Summer Food Fund' scheme. Picture: Archant
Drive 24