61-year-old man missing from Stevenage

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:03 AM April 17, 2022
Ian has been missing from Stevenage sine Good Friday, April 15.

Ian has been missing from Stevenage sine Good Friday, April 15.

A 61-year-old man has gone missing from Stevenage.

Ian, was last seen in Stevenage town centre on Friday (April 15).

Ian is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build and bald.

He was last seen wearing a grey/blue Ipswich Football Club t-shirt,  black jogging bottoms, grey/white hoodie and grey trainers.

Hertfordshire Police said: "Ian may be in the Stevenage, Potters Bar, Ipswich or Cambridge areas."

If you have seen Ian since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Ian now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

