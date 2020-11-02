Advanced search

Ad Feature

Advice for home workers: 6 ways to beat procrastination during a pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:36 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 02 November 2020

An organised working space can help you relax and focus. Picture: Getty Images

An organised working space can help you relax and focus. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Becky Krein managing director of Letchworth Garden City local cleaning company, Maid in Letchworth, reveals how to organise your home to manage your wellbeing and successfully juggle all your responsibilities.

The Maid in Letchworth team has grown tremendously since the beginning of the pandemic. Picture: Maid in LetchworthThe Maid in Letchworth team has grown tremendously since the beginning of the pandemic. Picture: Maid in Letchworth

She also explains how the team will be operating during lockdown.

1. Create a designated office space

Working remotely has changed how we use our homes – people are working from kitchen tables and breakfast bars which can make it hard to switch off from work.

“We can help you create a specific working space in your home, that you can walk away from at the end of the day,” Becky says.

Cluttered desks and sinks full of dishes can be distracting and lead to procrastination. Picture: Getty ImagesCluttered desks and sinks full of dishes can be distracting and lead to procrastination. Picture: Getty Images

“Our de-hoarding service makes managing your space more achievable. We can discuss your issues in a free consultation and devise a plan to help create the space you need.”

2. Stay on top of housework to minimise distraction

“A sink full of pots or an over-flowing laundry basket can eat into your productivity,” Becky says. “And I don’t agree that the age-old saying of ‘a Sunday well-spent’ refers to using up all your free time to get on top of chores ready for the week ahead.”

Discuss your personalised cleaning schedule with a member of the Maid in Letchworth team. They can take care of your home for you – cleaning it just the way you like and visiting as regularly as you need.

“There’s no ‘one size fits all’ approach - we’ll take the time to learn what support you need,” Becky says.

3. Find more time for the things you love

Working from home can make the day seem less structured and can eat into the quality time you spend with friends and family or leave little time for the hobbies you love.

“It’s important to maintain a healthy work-life balance,” Becky says. “Our cleaning service can help you manage your time and routine.”

“Setting aside time to do the things you love is one of the best ways to ease stress and take care of your mental health.”

4. Protect you and your family

“We clean every home to a high standard and have completed training courses to ensure we know the best ways to combat and prevent infection and bacteria from spreading,” Becky says. “We want our clients to have peace of mind that their home is sanitised and protected.”

Becky has made it a priority to ‘personally communicate with every client following each government Covid-19 announcement’ to explain what changes the team are making to comply with the new guidelines.

“While cleaning your property the rule of six is adhered to, face masks worn and social distancing maintained,” Becky says. “We’re doing all we can to ensure the safety of staff and clients.”

5. Breathe new life into your home

A fresh coat of paint is an affordable way to freshen up your home, it can help boost your creativity and stimulate new ideas.

“We’ll work with you to pick a colour scheme, plan your budget and achieve the look you want,” Becky says.

6. Find ways to adjust

“We offer domestic and commercial cleaning, de-hoarding, painting and decorating services that can help you adapt to the changes 2020 has brought,” Becky says.

Since March, the Maid in Letchworth team has grown tremendously.

“As has our client base,” Becky adds. “It’s great to see people reaching out for help and a privilege that they feel comfortable to open themselves and their homes up to us.”

“We are fortunate enough to have great relationships with local estate agents, GP surgeries, churches, offices, restaurants and bars, as well as residential clients throughout Hertfordshire.”

“We employ highly-trained professional staff with a wide range of knowledge and expertise. We clean your home as if it were our own and are dedicated to relieving some of the pressure the pandemic has caused.”

Covid-19 update: Maid in Letchworth will continue to operate during lockdown, following all government advice and guidelines, and taking on new clients.

“Get in touch with us to discuss your needs in more detail and find out more about we’re doing to help keep you safe,” Becky says.

Visit maidinletchworth.co.uk to book a free consultation.

Call 01462 262972 or email maidinletchworth@outlook.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Redundancy risk over no school lessons at Stevenage Swimming Centre due to pandemic

Stevenage Leisure Limited says it appears school swimming lessons will not resume until April next year at the earliest, putting jobs at potential risk. Picture: Archant

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Trial date set as Ian Stewart pleads not guilty to murder of wife Diane

Ian Stewart is accused of murdering his wife Diane in 2010. Picture: Herts police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Redundancy risk over no school lessons at Stevenage Swimming Centre due to pandemic

Stevenage Leisure Limited says it appears school swimming lessons will not resume until April next year at the earliest, putting jobs at potential risk. Picture: Archant

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Trial date set as Ian Stewart pleads not guilty to murder of wife Diane

Ian Stewart is accused of murdering his wife Diane in 2010. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin family back national awareness campaign as daughter, 12, waits for ‘urgent’ heart transplant

Hitchin's Lisa Lathane poses with her daughter Robyn as Pulmonary Hypertension Week begins. Picture: Lisa Lathane

Hitchin care home shortlisted for prestigious care awards

Foxholes Care Home, in Hitchin, has been nominated for an 'Innovator Award' at the Great British Care Awards. Picture: Supplied

Trial date set as Ian Stewart pleads not guilty to murder of wife Diane

Ian Stewart is accused of murdering his wife Diane in 2010. Picture: Herts police

FA Trophy draw: Hitchin Town get another home tie in first round

Hitchin Town manager Mark Burke and Brett Donnelly can look forward to another home tie in the FA Trophy. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth Foodbank receives almost £15,000 as demand for service increases

Letchworth Foodbank, which has distribution centres in Letchworth, Hitchin and Baldock, has received a �14,000 grant following an increase in demand. Picture: Letchworth Foodbank