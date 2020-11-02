Advice for home workers: 6 ways to beat procrastination during a pandemic

An organised working space can help you relax and focus. Picture: Getty Images Archant

Becky Krein managing director of Letchworth Garden City local cleaning company, Maid in Letchworth, reveals how to organise your home to manage your wellbeing and successfully juggle all your responsibilities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Maid in Letchworth team has grown tremendously since the beginning of the pandemic. Picture: Maid in Letchworth The Maid in Letchworth team has grown tremendously since the beginning of the pandemic. Picture: Maid in Letchworth

She also explains how the team will be operating during lockdown.

1. Create a designated office space

Working remotely has changed how we use our homes – people are working from kitchen tables and breakfast bars which can make it hard to switch off from work.

“We can help you create a specific working space in your home, that you can walk away from at the end of the day,” Becky says.

Cluttered desks and sinks full of dishes can be distracting and lead to procrastination. Picture: Getty Images Cluttered desks and sinks full of dishes can be distracting and lead to procrastination. Picture: Getty Images

“Our de-hoarding service makes managing your space more achievable. We can discuss your issues in a free consultation and devise a plan to help create the space you need.”

2. Stay on top of housework to minimise distraction

“A sink full of pots or an over-flowing laundry basket can eat into your productivity,” Becky says. “And I don’t agree that the age-old saying of ‘a Sunday well-spent’ refers to using up all your free time to get on top of chores ready for the week ahead.”

Discuss your personalised cleaning schedule with a member of the Maid in Letchworth team. They can take care of your home for you – cleaning it just the way you like and visiting as regularly as you need.

“There’s no ‘one size fits all’ approach - we’ll take the time to learn what support you need,” Becky says.

3. Find more time for the things you love

Working from home can make the day seem less structured and can eat into the quality time you spend with friends and family or leave little time for the hobbies you love.

“It’s important to maintain a healthy work-life balance,” Becky says. “Our cleaning service can help you manage your time and routine.”

“Setting aside time to do the things you love is one of the best ways to ease stress and take care of your mental health.”

4. Protect you and your family

“We clean every home to a high standard and have completed training courses to ensure we know the best ways to combat and prevent infection and bacteria from spreading,” Becky says. “We want our clients to have peace of mind that their home is sanitised and protected.”

Becky has made it a priority to ‘personally communicate with every client following each government Covid-19 announcement’ to explain what changes the team are making to comply with the new guidelines.

“While cleaning your property the rule of six is adhered to, face masks worn and social distancing maintained,” Becky says. “We’re doing all we can to ensure the safety of staff and clients.”

5. Breathe new life into your home

A fresh coat of paint is an affordable way to freshen up your home, it can help boost your creativity and stimulate new ideas.

“We’ll work with you to pick a colour scheme, plan your budget and achieve the look you want,” Becky says.

6. Find ways to adjust

“We offer domestic and commercial cleaning, de-hoarding, painting and decorating services that can help you adapt to the changes 2020 has brought,” Becky says.

Since March, the Maid in Letchworth team has grown tremendously.

“As has our client base,” Becky adds. “It’s great to see people reaching out for help and a privilege that they feel comfortable to open themselves and their homes up to us.”

“We are fortunate enough to have great relationships with local estate agents, GP surgeries, churches, offices, restaurants and bars, as well as residential clients throughout Hertfordshire.”

“We employ highly-trained professional staff with a wide range of knowledge and expertise. We clean your home as if it were our own and are dedicated to relieving some of the pressure the pandemic has caused.”

Covid-19 update: Maid in Letchworth will continue to operate during lockdown, following all government advice and guidelines, and taking on new clients.

“Get in touch with us to discuss your needs in more detail and find out more about we’re doing to help keep you safe,” Becky says.

Visit maidinletchworth.co.uk to book a free consultation.

Call 01462 262972 or email maidinletchworth@outlook.com.