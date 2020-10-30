£50m investment bid for Stevenage transformation plan submitted to government

Stevenage Development Board chairman Adrian Hawkins Archant

A multi-million pound bid for investment in a number of key projects within Stevenage has been submitted to the government.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As one of 100 places across the UK selected to bid for funding from the Government’s Towns Fund initiative, it is hoped that the proposed £50m Town Investment Plan will help to bring about major transformation.

The Stevenage Development Board was created to bring the funding bid together and independent chairman Adrian Hawkins said: “I am absolutely delighted that so many people in Stevenage have got involved with the consultation.

“We have received so many ideas which have been fascinating and which have given us plenty of scope to discuss further. It has been a pleasure to listen to the views and ideas of the people of Stevenage who want to see the country’s first New Town return to its rightful role as a groundbreaking place to live and work.

You may also want to watch:

“With all of these views on board we now have a number of key projects which have been submitted to government that we believe will provide just the transformation which the town requires at this time. It is clear that people see the benefits which greater innovation in our sciences brings and more support for our artistic and cultural activities.”

Projects which have been submitted relate to a number of key areas including connectivity, arts and culture, regeneration and land use and skills and enterprise.

Among the key areas which Stevenage Development Board is focusing on are developing sustainable travel links between communities for both jobs and leisure activities

The bid will also aim to boost the growth of businesses in Stevenage which have a national and international base. The heritage of the first New Town is also a key focus and it is hoped among the projects there will be the chance to reflect on and reinterpret this for future generations.

The Town Investment Plan was submitted today (October 30) and the Stevenage Development Board is hoping to hear back from Government by the end of the year.