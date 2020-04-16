5 online legal services you can access to help you during coronavirus

The team of family solicitors at HRJ Foreman Laws Solictors are available via phone or video calls to answer your questions.

Whether you’re a business owner, landlord or a concerned family member, HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors can help you find the legal advice you need.

Find the support you need to keep your business going until you can open your doors again.

Co-managing director and solicitor, Jane Marland explains the legal services they can offer to support you through these uncertain times.

1. Planning for your family’s future

In times of uncertainty it can help to know you have some plans in place for the future.

In times of uncertainty, it can help to know you have some plans in place for your family’s future.

HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors have an experienced team of solicitors specialising in Will-writing who can recommend the best options for you and your family.

“Many clients are anxious to complete their Will and appoint lasting power of attorneys, now more than ever,” Jane said.

“We’re adapting the way we work to help you. We’ll discuss your wishes with you by phone and video calls to ensure you understand the agreement you’re entering. We can then send draft Wills over email and through the post for approval.”

“Neighbours are making good witnesses as they can sign on the doorstep and keep to the two-metre distancing guidelines.”

Call 01462 458711 or email info@hrjforemanlaws.co.uk to make your Will or to appoint a Lasting Power of Attorney.

2. Buying or selling your property

While you cannot view properties right now, you can prepare and be ahead of the curve when the isolation period is over.

“We’re still fully contactable to handle any conveyancing queries,” said Jane.

“You can get an instant no-obligation quotation online at hrjforemanlaws.co.uk and our conveyancing team have free 15-minute telephone appointments to help answer your questions.”

3. Coping with a relationship breakdown and child arrangements

For many, self-isolating with a partner, when there are tensions or difficulties in the relationship, may be particularly stressful.

“There’s no need to feel alone when dealing with the double pressure of the breakdown of your relationship as well as COVID-19,” Jane said.

The team of family solicitors at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors are available to talk and help outline the next steps to take.

“Often a discussion as to the legal process and dispelling myths can alleviate anxiety very quickly,” said Jane. “We can also prepare any legal documents remotely, with a digital signature when required.”

There is an added consideration for families trying to comply with any child arrangement orders that are in place.

If you need further advice on child arrangements, HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors are currently offering a reduced rate for initial consultations with a family solicitor due to the level of concerns that people have during this unprecedented time.

Contact 01462 471563 or email family@hrjforemanlaws.co.uk to book an appointment.

4. Guidance for business owners

Right now, business owners are facing many tough questions – like how to manage finances, keep clients and retain employees during the pandemic.

Another of the difficult conversations for business owners, is that of their shareholder agreements.

Owners of Limited companies with fellow shareholders, are asking “how will the business continue to operate if the worst were to happen to any shareholder?” or “does our existing shareholder agreement cover this event or do we need new provisions inserted? “

Jane said “If you need to discuss your shareholder agreement, or any of the above options, don’t hesitate to get in touch. Our company and commercial solicitors are working remotely and are here to help.”

“We can help you take steps you need to be ready for when your doors open again.”

5. Legal advice for commercial tenants and landlords

Businesses that are currently unable to operate due to COVID-19 may find themselves struggling to keep up with rent and may be worried about losing their property.

Latest government guidelines protect business tenants from being forced out of their premises if they miss a payment in the next three months.

Check your lease to see if you have any rent suspension cover or you could ask your landlord for a rental holiday. A landlord doesn’t have to agree, but it may be in their interest to do so.

“We would recommend that landlords and tenants seek legal advice before entering into new rent arrangements. To help we’re offering free 15-minute consultations with one of our solicitors. Email logic@hrjforemanlaws.co.uk to book an appointment.” Jane said.

For more information visit www.hrjforemanlaws.co.uk. Call 01462 458711 or email info@hrjforemanlaws.co.uk to book an appointment via the phone or video call.