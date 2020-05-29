5 ways a solicitor can help you through life after lockdown

Whether it’s help planning for the future with a Will, buying your new home, managing child arrangements or updating your business contracts, Jane Marland co-managing director and solicitor, explains how HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors can help you through life after lockdown.

1. Buying your new home

The property market is starting to pick up again. As soon as your offer on your new home is accepted, you’ll need to instruct a good conveyancer. You can get an instant no-obligation quote from hrjforemanlaws.co.uk.

“Choose a reputable firm with the Lexcel accreditation, one that’s regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and operates by the standards of Law Society’s Conveyancing Quality Scheme,” Jane said.

“You need to know you can rely on your solicitor to complete one of the biggest purchases you’ll make in your lifetime.”

During June, HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitor’s conveyancing team are offering free 15-minute phone appointments to help answer your questions.

2. Commercial leases of the future

Many businesses, landlords and tenants are concerned about their commercial leases, particularly in relation to paying rent. In addition, commercial tenants and landlords are rethinking the role of commercial property and how it needs to be adapted for the future.

“We can help you with all aspects of your commercial property lease. We can also help you negotiate any changes to your lease which may be necessary to reflect your future needs,” Jane said.

HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors are offering free 15-minute consultations with one of their commercial property solicitors.

3. Making the most of the changes to your business

Many businesses have found new and innovative ways to operate during lockdown.

“If you’ve made changes to your business operations, it’s important to ensure your legal documents are updated to reduce risks and potential legal disputes with your business,” Jane said.

You may also wish to update your shareholder’s agreement to cover all eventualities and ensure it still actively reflects future plans for your business and its successors.

The company and commercial team at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors can be contacted at info@hrjforemanlaws.co.uk.

4. First steps of your divorce or separation

Lockdown may have heightened existing relationship strains and you’ve made the difficult decision to divorce or separate. The family law team at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors will guide you through the first steps and help you to negotiate and resolve the situation as amicably as possible.

Their specialist family team can advise you on options to settle matters such as mediation, collaborative law (roundtable meetings) application to the court and arbitration so you can choose the best option for you and your family to help you move forward.

During June, they are offering all new clients a free 30-minute initial telephone consultation with a family solicitor.

5. Updating or writing your Will

The pandemic has caused many people to consider how prepared they are for the future and ensure their wishes for their friends and family are carried out in the event of their death.

“Reviewing, updating or writing your Will can help you protect your finances, provide for your children and secure your share in any property that you own,” Jane said.

HRJ Foreman Law Solicitor’s wills and probate team can also offer advice on inheritance tax, care home fees and appointing a lasting power of attorney.

“Be cautious of opportunist and unqualified Will writers, offering cheap and quick deals online. For such important life decisions, it’s best to put your trust in a reputable solicitor,” Jane said.

Between June and September, HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors are offering 20pc discount on Wills and lasting powers of attorney for NHS and care workers.

Here to help

Don’t delay speaking to a solicitor about important life matters.

The team at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors are based in Hitchin, Welwyn Garden City and Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire. They are working via email, telephone and video conferences.

Email info@hrjforemanlaws.co.uk to book an appointment. Visit hrjforemanlaws.co.uk for more information.