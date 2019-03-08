Advanced search

New police officers inducted into Hertfordshire force

PUBLISHED: 12:33 01 June 2019

The new officers celebrate at Longfield Centre, Stevenage. Picture: Gary Wood

Hertfordshire Constabulary

After four months of training, 32 new police officers have been welcomed into Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Their training schedule included both in-class and practical sessions at Stevenage's Longfield centre.

The new trainees learned about the law and powers, personal safety, hostile situations, first aid and safeguarding vulnerable victims.

During their graduation ceremony, the new recruits paraded in front of Chief Constable Charlie Hall and Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner David Gibson.

Det Con Hall said: "These officers have gone through a vigorous recruitment process. I am pleased to welcome them to the constabulary."

Mr Gibson added: "It's fantastic to see these new officers.

"They are the latest examples of how we are increasing frontline police officer numbers in Hertfordshire."

