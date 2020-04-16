Stevenage burglar pleads guilty after targeting empty shops and charities

Mr Liddon was charged with burglary at the Salvation Army shop in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Google Archant

A Stevenage man has been charged in connection with a series of commercial burglaries in the town, committed between February and April.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Liddon, 30, of Penn Road, was arrested last Monday by officers on routine patrol, after finding him behind the Salvation Army shop in Market Square.

You may also want to watch:

He was charged with the possession of a bladed article, burglaries at the Bengal Lounge, Garden House Hospice, SL Anderson Pharmacy, and theft from Salvation Army.

Liddon appeared at Hatfield remand court on Saturday, April 11, where he pleaded guilty to all offences. He has been remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on May 15.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Duncan Hall said: “These are difficult times for everyone, but particularly local businesses who have had to close whilst we are in lockdown. It is particularly upsetting to see how little regard Liddon has for those businesses and especially the two charities whose aim it is to help others.

“We continue to patrol our shopping areas throughout the day and night, to prevent crime and detect those who try to take advantage of the current situation.”