Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

£3,000 raised for animal charities by police dog calendar

PUBLISHED: 12:02 27 January 2019

PC Lindsey Cox presents Natalie Howe with the cheque. Picture: Herts Police

PC Lindsey Cox presents Natalie Howe with the cheque. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

A calendar featuring dogs from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit has raised £3,000 for two animal charities.

Produced by dog photographer Katrina Wilson, the money from the calendars will be split between Luna Animal Rescue and German Shepherd Rescue Elite.

A number of BCH dogs made an appearance, with PC Lindsey Cox, Harley’s handler and the calendar’s organiser delighted by its success.

“I could have never imagined the success and generosity we’ve had and I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported us,” she said.

PC Cox met Natalie Howe from Luna Animal Rescue on Monday to hand over the cheque, with Natalie expressing her gratitude, saying: “We are so pleased to work alongside the BCH Dog Unit and are hugely grateful for their excellent fundraising to help us.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

A branch of Patisserie Valerie. Picture: Google.

Wanted man has links to Stevenage and North Herts

Ackeron Alleyne is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court and a breach of a sexual offences prevention order. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wanted man has links to Stevenage and North Herts

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

£3,000 raised for animal charities by police dog calendar

PC Lindsey Cox presents Natalie Howe with the cheque. Picture: Herts Police

Fearnhill brings home trophy for public speaking competition

Students from the intermediate team won the first prize in a public speaking competition. Picture: Fearnhill School

Hertfordshire to be national trailblazer in schools’ mental health support

Picture: Pexels

First Letchworth Chatter Tables session is huge success

Chatter Tables in Letchworth will become a regular event after the first session was a success. Picture: Herts County Council

Old Little Wymondley pub sign depicting Henry VIII discovered in village garden

The old Bucks Head pub sign discovered in a Little Wymondley garden. Picture: Robbie Howard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists